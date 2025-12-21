4 Bob Evans Store-Bought Side Dishes To Buy And 4 To Skip

Bob Evans holds a special place in my heart. Not only was the restaurant chain born in my home state of Ohio, but it was also my very first place of employment. I have fond memories of serving homestyle meals and all-day breakfast platters to chatty customers — positive memories that outweigh the not-so-glamorous moments, like my uncanny ability to spill maple syrup straight into my apron pocket. You can't even imagine the sticky mess.

Syrup mishaps aside, the atmosphere has remained cozy and inviting, even through a more recent rebranding. But the real draw has always been the farm-fresh food — a tradition Bob Evans has upheld for 75 years. Naturally, this commitment to quality carries over into its booming retail business as well, where it sells its fresh sausage, hash browns, and a stacked lineup of side dishes to grocers nationwide. Perhaps you've seen the latter in the store, decorated with badges claiming them to be America's No. 1 refrigerated side dishes. They very well might be, although I think I will be the judge of that.

Who better to taste and evaluate some of Bob Evans' store-bought dishes than an Ohio local and a former waitress? I was eager to get a glimpse into the other side of the company's operations and determine which of these famous store-bought sides was worth a purchase, and conversely, which were not. I rounded up a collection of sides (the majority of which were some variation of mashed potatoes) and got to tasting.