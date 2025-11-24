How To Make A Loaded Baked Potato Fit For A Satisfying Breakfast

Rife with savory bacon and cheddar, loaded baked potatoes are a classic dinner staple; but who said you can't enjoy them all day long? Whether you add a sprinkle of cheese to your scrambled eggs, pair bacon with pancakes, or plate breakfast potatoes with sausages, each ingredient finds its way to the table in the mornings — so why not have them together to make breakfast loaded potatoes?

Potato's sheer versatility doesn't keep it sequestered to any one meal, but for some reason, the loaded baked potato seems to be strictly an evening option. However, the starchy spud's mild taste can be transformed into any dish you want it to be, including a comforting baked dish to start off your day with. The cheddar, bacon, and green onions that accompany loaded baked potatoes are already common breakfast ingredients, so you just need to throw in some eggs and sweet peppers to fit the vibe.

Start off by baking the potatoes for an hour at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, or microwaving them for 15 minutes. Scoop out the center of the potato, and mix it with butter, chives, salt, and pepper. Scramble eggs with peppers and cheese, then add the mixture to the potato skins, along with the potato mixture, before baking at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. You can also opt to fry up an egg or two to top off the potato once it's been baked. To finish, top off the loaded potatoes with crispy bacon bits and sour cream.