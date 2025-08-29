This Other Homestyle Restaurant Chain That Remodeled And No One Really Noticed
There are some long-standing restaurant chains that create waves when they make the slightest change. Take, for instance, Cracker Barrel's new modern logo, which the restaurant recently backtracked on after strong customer rejection. And then there's this other homestyle restaurant chain that completely remodeled years ago, and no one really noticed: Bob Evans. The farmhouse kitchen, known for slinging solid country kitchen classics like biscuits and gravy, fried chicken, and pancakes, underwent significant modern renovations that the Ohio-based company called "Farm-Fresh Refresh," beginning in the early 2010s.
Back in 2011 through 2014, Bob Evans gave what the CEO at the time, Steve Davis, referred to as a "makeover" intended to reflect a fresher, more seasonally focused menu than it had in the past (via PR Newswire). The remodel started with a few select Ohio and Michigan locations and was intended to impact upwards of 50 restaurants. But the feedback to the remodels, which included brighter colors, better lighting, murals of farmscapes, and retail gift shelves upon walking in, was relatively positive, or at least neutral.
In 2014, the restaurant chain, which currently has over 400 locations across 18 states, mostly in the Midwest and east, reported that over 200 more locations would be remodeled by the end of that year to reflect the restaurant's modernized image. Gone were the days of dark booths and honky-tonk vibes. And customers didn't seem to mind (or really, notice) the new farmhouse modern flair.
Bob Evans has less of a hardcore fan following
While Bob Evans serves up homestyle cooking like other similarly branded chain restaurants, it just generally isn't as popular. In fact, the restaurant's sales have suffered for years, including in 2016 and onwards. But it doesn't appear to be largely related to the restaurants' aesthetic renovations. Menu changes to breakfast, lunch, and dinner (as well as a change in leadership with a new CEO) were made in an effort to bring in more customers and improve the restaurant experience.
The chain restaurant has had mixed reviews for its food for years. On one Reddit post about the restaurant's service, many users agreed that the chain had long been going downhill and that the food is subpar at best — far from fresh. This includes former employees who claimed a lot of the food is frozen (and that's not referring to Bob Evans' frozen food brand, but the restaurant's menu). One user commented, "I liked [Bob Evans'] better when the restaurant looked (and smelled) like my 90-year-old grandmother's dining room," expressing disappointment in the chain's modern rebrand. But compared to Cracker Barrel, with its famous fall menu offerings, Bob Evans just doesn't quite offer the same value — or passionate fanbase, for that matter.