This Other Homestyle Restaurant Chain That Remodeled And No One Really Noticed

There are some long-standing restaurant chains that create waves when they make the slightest change. Take, for instance, Cracker Barrel's new modern logo, which the restaurant recently backtracked on after strong customer rejection. And then there's this other homestyle restaurant chain that completely remodeled years ago, and no one really noticed: Bob Evans. The farmhouse kitchen, known for slinging solid country kitchen classics like biscuits and gravy, fried chicken, and pancakes, underwent significant modern renovations that the Ohio-based company called "Farm-Fresh Refresh," beginning in the early 2010s.

Back in 2011 through 2014, Bob Evans gave what the CEO at the time, Steve Davis, referred to as a "makeover" intended to reflect a fresher, more seasonally focused menu than it had in the past (via PR Newswire). The remodel started with a few select Ohio and Michigan locations and was intended to impact upwards of 50 restaurants. But the feedback to the remodels, which included brighter colors, better lighting, murals of farmscapes, and retail gift shelves upon walking in, was relatively positive, or at least neutral.

In 2014, the restaurant chain, which currently has over 400 locations across 18 states, mostly in the Midwest and east, reported that over 200 more locations would be remodeled by the end of that year to reflect the restaurant's modernized image. Gone were the days of dark booths and honky-tonk vibes. And customers didn't seem to mind (or really, notice) the new farmhouse modern flair.