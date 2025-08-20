Cracker Barrel's Logo Just Underwent A Major Change You'll Notice Instantly

The Cracker Barrel brand has always leaned heavily on nostalgia, with the restaurant chain's locations embodying the feel of an old country store. The menu is filled with comfort food classics, and the restaurants themselves are packed with antique knick-knacks that evoke a different age. But recently, the brand has changed its tactic slightly, attempting to bridge the gap between its origins and modern design aesthetics. This began in 2024, with Cracker Barrel remodeling stores with a new design, and the next step was a change to its iconic logo. The new Cracker Barrel logo adopts a minimalist approach concurrent with the times, eschewing the old man leaning on the barrel that has been the symbol of the chain since 1977, and instead simply placing the brand name in a new typeface on the familiar gold background.

This newest change comes as part of a campaign that the brand is calling "All the More," which seeks to keep the best aspects of the brand — there will be no shortage of country hospitality or the self-described "abundant portions of craveable homestyle food" — while also turning a new leaf geared toward the future. In addition to the restaurant remodels and revamped logo, the brand is also changing the packaging of its products sold in the chain's in-restaurant stores and updating the overall color palette to hues inspired by the brand's most iconic offerings, such as scrambled eggs and country biscuits.