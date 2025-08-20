Cracker Barrel's Logo Just Underwent A Major Change You'll Notice Instantly
The Cracker Barrel brand has always leaned heavily on nostalgia, with the restaurant chain's locations embodying the feel of an old country store. The menu is filled with comfort food classics, and the restaurants themselves are packed with antique knick-knacks that evoke a different age. But recently, the brand has changed its tactic slightly, attempting to bridge the gap between its origins and modern design aesthetics. This began in 2024, with Cracker Barrel remodeling stores with a new design, and the next step was a change to its iconic logo. The new Cracker Barrel logo adopts a minimalist approach concurrent with the times, eschewing the old man leaning on the barrel that has been the symbol of the chain since 1977, and instead simply placing the brand name in a new typeface on the familiar gold background.
This newest change comes as part of a campaign that the brand is calling "All the More," which seeks to keep the best aspects of the brand — there will be no shortage of country hospitality or the self-described "abundant portions of craveable homestyle food" — while also turning a new leaf geared toward the future. In addition to the restaurant remodels and revamped logo, the brand is also changing the packaging of its products sold in the chain's in-restaurant stores and updating the overall color palette to hues inspired by the brand's most iconic offerings, such as scrambled eggs and country biscuits.
Cracker Barrel launches its 'All the More' campaign
In celebration of the many changes coming to the brand, Cracker Barrel is hosting a launch party in New York City. On Thursday, August 21st, country music artist Jordan Davis is teaming up with the restaurant chain to put on an event called "A Taste of Country, Anytime." The restaurant chain is bringing its famed country hospitality to perhaps the least country part of the U.S., with an event chock-full of live music, Cracker Barrel's famous games, plenty of country-style food, and even a rocking-chair-filled porch in the heart of the Big Apple.
For those who can't make it to the August 21st event, Cracker Barrel is also extending a warm welcome to its updated restaurants across the country in the following days. On August 23rd and 24th, diners at all 660+ Cracker Barrel restaurants in the U.S. will be treated to one of the chain's Classic Sides when they make any in-restaurant purchase. Unfortunately, "in-restaurant" means that buying one of Cracker Barrel's retro candies won't qualify to get you a free dish of fried okra or hashbrown casserole, but you can consider it a great excuse to sit down and try out one of the delicious new menu items on offer.
New and returning Cracker Barrel menu items
That's right, the changes coming to Cracker Barrel restaurants extend beyond events and aesthetics, with many new items coming to the menu, as well as some returning favorites. The Cracker Barrel breakfast menu and its popular items may be the heart of the brand, but the new menu, inspired by fall flavors, features comfort food classics for all times of day.
Breakfast items coming to the chain's repertoire include a decadent Butter Pecan French Toast Bake, featuring vanilla-custard-soaked bread topped with cheesecake filling and baked until golden, as well as a side of sausage or bacon and an optional praline pecan streusel upgrade. Diners will also be delighted at the menu return of the Uncle Herschel's Favorite breakfast plate, a hearty plate with two eggs, hashbrown casserole or fried apples, buttermilk biscuits, grits, gravy, and a staggering array of protein options, including sugar-cured ham, country ham, grilled or fried catfish, chicken tenders, or even a New York strip steak for an additional fee.
Coming to the lunch and dinner side of the menu are three classic country-style meals: herb-roasted chicken, slow-braised pot roast, and a unique take on shepherd's pie. The filling of the shepherd's pie consists of braised rib roast with gravy, carrots, and peas, and it is topped with the traditional mashed potatoes. But the brand puts an interesting new spin on this classic by topping it with a crisp hashbrown crust, sour cream, scallions, and diced tomatoes.
Other new menu items include a cinnamon roll skillet, butter pecan sticky buns, and a brown sugar latte topped with whipped cream and butter pecan syrup.