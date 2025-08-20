Review: Cracker Barrel's Fall Menu Is The Beloved Chain At Its Absolute Best

For the fall 2025 season, Cracker Barrel partnered with country singer Jordan Davis to revitalize interest in the national restaurant chain. Around the end of 2024, Cracker Barrel's sales didn't quite meet expectations, so the chain committed itself to updating its restaurants — plus its gift shops, of course — and Cracker Barrel became unrecognizable after the chain modernized its iconic look. Its fall 2025 initiative, revolving around a slate of seasonal menu items, is part of Cracker Barrel's big push to bring in more business.

With Davis as its voice, the new campaign is titled "All the More," invoking the idea of abundance. Seasonal items available during this campaign are, appropriately, numerous, including a handful of brand new dishes as well as some returning items from years past. I tried everything available on the fall menu at my nearest Cracker Barrel, south of the Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada. Based on my thoughts about this dining experience, the following are individual reviews for each item on Cracker Barrel's seasonal fall 2025 menu.