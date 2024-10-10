12 Chain Restaurants With Festive Fall Menus
We bet you've already begun to notice pumpkins resting on front porches and the gentle aroma of cinnamon and spices in the air as the entire country starts to settle into a crisp atmosphere of warm hues and slower days. Hints that autumn has arrived envelop us like a cozy blanket. However, one of the earliest signs of the seasonal shift each year is always the hasty changeover of dishes and drinks on restaurant menus.
As soon as August, chain establishments begin embracing the fall spirit and unveiling fresh lineups teeming with seasonal fare. Sweet tastes of pumpkin, apple, cinnamon, maple, and pecan pop up relentlessly in breakfast plates, desserts, and even beverages. At the same time, there's an alternative world of savory autumnal meals coming to light, featuring in-season ingredients like mushrooms, onions, Brussels sprouts, carrots, arugula, and butternut squash. Plus, don't get us started on the influx of hearty soups and stews like quintessential cups of chili.
Whether you're on the hunt for that picture-perfect stack of pumpkin spice pancakes or simply want to warm up with something unexpected, there's a dish for every set of taste buds this fall. Join us as we traverse the fare at 12 popular chain restaurants to see how each is approaching autumn.
Another Broken Egg Cafe
Craving breakfast or brunch this fall? Another Broken Egg Cafe — the chain best known for its southern flair and chef-inspired dishes — has you covered and is ready to ease you into the season with a curated lineup of artisanal recipes. If you're craving something sweet during your morning or early afternoon meal, the pumpkin waffle — topped with pecans, cinnamon-spiced compound butter, and powdered sugar — beckons. You also can't go wrong with a little dessert for breakfast in the form of tiramisu French toast with espresso whipped cream and dusted with a generous layer of cocoa. On the savory side of the equation, the cafe is also dishing out a fresh Mediterranean omelet and a mouthwatering maritime offering in the lobster hash benedict with truffle seasoned mushrooms, red pepper hollandaise, and topped with crunchy fried onions.
When you dine in at the chain, you can also whet your autumn palate with new beverages brewed by the mixologists behind the bar. In addition to bloody marys and other standard brunch cocktails, Another Broken Egg is also offering festive libations like apple pie mimosa and cranberry cocktail mimosa. If you're in need of some caffeine, the salted caramel spiked cold brew or maple spice cold brew may just catch your eye.
Bob Evans
Did someone say farmhouse fall favorites? The Columbus, Ohio-based chain Bob Evans has turned over a new leaf and is offering a few fresh flavors for the harvest season. Tucked into the restaurant's cozy four walls, you'll notice returning dishes like the famed sausage chili always dressed up with shredded cheddar cheese, diced onions, and sour cream. Turtle cheesecake pie has also made a comeback, complete with caramel, chocolate chips, and candied pecans. But what's even more exciting is the three never-before-seen menu items. Dive into a spiced cup of the brand-new hot caramel apple cider. Fill up on a starter plate of cheesy chili fries. Or try out the lemon garlic chicken dinner.
Along with new fare, Bob Evans is also touting new deals and even more value with the coveted promotion of dinner for two starting at $22.99. Two starters kick off the meal with a choice between a farmhouse garden side salad and a cup of slow-simmered soup. Guests can then choose two entrees, with choices like the chicken-n-noodles deep-dish or country-fried steak. For a $5 upgrade, options like the slow-roasted turkey and dressing and steak tips dinner are also on the table. Lastly, all comes to an end with a dessert to share. Among them are autumnal pies like pumpkin, apple, or pecan, but an ice cream sundae and rich Holy Cow Chocolate Cake are offered as well.
Bravo! Italian Kitchen
Cooler weather is the perfect match for soul-warming pasta dishes. Bravo! knows this well, and it's offering three separate three-course value meals to take advantage of this beloved time of change. The three options include the pasta meal, the specialty pasta meal, and the specialty entree meal. Each one eases guests in with a choice between a fresh chopped salad or a customary Caesar. The specialty entree meal also throws in a hearty wedding soup option. The trio of meals ends with either a traditional cannoli or crème brûlée with a caramelized crust and garnished with powdered sugar and a strawberry.
The entree selection is where the meals begin to showcase their differences. The pasta meal includes the dealer's choice of either the fettuccine Alfredo or the spaghetti pomodoro sans animal-based protein. The specialty pasta meal, on the other hand, offers the Pasta Bravo with chicken, mushrooms, and a red pepper sauce or the guest-favorite Pasta Woozie dish — the Italian chain's take on a chicken fettuccine Alfredo. Finally, either lasagna, shrimp scampi, or chicken parmesan are up for grabs with the specialty entree meal. All three limited-time dinners are available for dine-in only on Mondays through Fridays.
Carrabba's
If you're still craving a heaping plate of Italian, you can also swing by Carrabba's this autumn for a few seasonal fresh finds and specialty dishes. At the bar, a Sicilian bourbon sour awaits, swimming with the juicy tang of blood oranges. Vodka, Borghetti espresso liqueur, tiramisu liqueur, and cold brew also meet in a new decadent espresso martini. We can think of no better dessert pairing than Carrabba's caramel apple crumble with the Cafe Boom Boom drink featuring Kahlúa, Baileys Irish Cream, and Grand Marnier, served with a Pepperidge Farm Milano cookie.
For dinner, the spotlight is on two umami-filled main courses. A meatball and ravioli malfatti fulfills the pasta option — a perfect match for a glass of Cecchi Chianti Classico from Tuscany. Alternatively, the pork chop with sweet bourbon butter is best suited for a Decoy California merlot. Don't forget to throw in a plate of wings for good measure, tossed in either a spicy Calabrian chile butter or wood-grilled with Mr. C's Grill Baste, olive oil, and herbs.
Cracker Barrel
When it comes to fall fare, pumpkin customarily and rightfully takes center stage. But this year, Cracker Barrel is giving the orange squash the season off and has instead bestowed apple with the honor of its star autumnal ingredient. Patrons can find the fruit in its new signature fried apple French toast bake served with warm butter pecan syrup. For dessert, a southern apple cobbler with a flakey crust and caramel drizzle is served. And guests can even experience apple in a drinkable form with the Granny Smith Apple Tea or a boozy Granny Smith Apple Mimosa.
That's not the end of the southern-style restaurant's autumn-inspired bill of fare either. You're invited to cozy up to the returning cinnamon-flavored French toast latte, served hot or iced. A new hashbrown casserole shepherd's pie makes for the quintessential hearty breakfast on a crisp morning. Plus, you don't want to miss out on featured daily specials, including new recipes like the southern BBQ ribs on Saturdays, a savory pot roast on Sundays, and a baked chicken and rice smothered in a creamy mushroom sauce available only on Mondays.
First Watch
Slow autumn mornings are better at First Watch. The restaurant doesn't take the season lightly and has incorporated a taste for everyone — from pumpkin and salted caramel to hot honey and chili crisp — into its carefully crafted menu. To start, pumpkin pancakes are a given, served with eggs and an all-natural chicken sausage patty. To further satisfy your sweet tooth, you and your party can also indulge in Salted Caramel Holey Donuts with a trifecta of warm apple butter, crème anglaise, and gingerbread cookie crumbles sprinkled on top — if that's not enough to make your mouth water, we don't know what will.
The Million Dollar Breakfast Sandwich is as good as it sounds — think pork sausage, egg, smoked bacon baked with brown sugar, black pepper, cayenne, and maple syrup. Add gouda and fresh arugula on top of the English muffin creation and cue the pure autumn bliss. Meanwhile, the honey bacon Brussels hash is a masterpiece in and of itself, skillfully combining bacon and roasted Brussels sprouts with a potato hash full of cheese, onions, and egg, all adorned with a chili crisp drizzle. To wash everything down, beverages like the honey caramel crunch iced coffee, cinnamon toast cereal milk, and Blackberry Bramble Sangria are available.
IHOP
Pumpkin and caramel apple flavors haven't just slid onto IHOP's menu. They've bludgeoned their way in with some force, demanding attention and announcing an early start to fall. One of the first treats to grace the chain was September's pancake of the month, the maple pumpkin cheesecake pancakes. Looking forward, these saccharine stacks will give way to October's elected flavor of Reese's Pieces. But, not to worry. That won't be the end of the pumpkin road at IHOP, as classics like the pumpkin spice pancakes and pumpkin spice cold foam cold brew will remain.
As for apples, the focus is on beverages made from the sweet tree fruit. Caramel apple lemonade makes for a refreshing drink to enjoy alongside your meal. Or, for something with more body and richness, there's always the caramel apple butter housemade milkshake or a cozy cup of caramel apple butter hot chocolate.
Aside from festive autumn selections, IHOP's menu is additionally burgeoning in other categories. The chain recently added dishes like Chicken Fajita Anytime Tacos, big breakfast burrito, bacon avocado eggs benedict, and chicken Florentine crepes to its roster. So, make sure to come extra hungry on your next visit, and you're bound to leave happy.
Perkins
It is officially pumpkin time at the Perkins bakery. That means that sweet aromas of the fruit are already wafting through the chain's restaurants as it prepares its succulent Pumpkin Cream Cheese Mammoth Muffins, not to mention its classic pumpkin pie served up by the slice. There's more where that came from, too, as Perkins offers an impressive and quite extensive collection of pies. Many are available year-round, but the assortment is especially juicy this time of year. The fruity pie installments include caramel apple (also available as Crispers at the bakery), homestyle apple, lemon meringue, cherry, and wildberry pies. Creamy and chocolatey pies consist of the Chocolate French Silk, coconut cream, and Peanut Butter Silk.
If you're looking for more than just sweets and desserts, the family restaurant is also cooking up new Mega Melts this season, including The O.G. Melt, grilled steak melt, buffalo chicken melt, and The Hangover Melt with French toast bread, eggs, sausage, bacon, tots, and plenty of cheese. Of course, you can never go wrong with Perkins' hearty and trusty go-to dinners either, like the Butterball Turkey and Stuffing, homemade meatloaf, or the classic pot roast.
Ruby Tuesday
Classic American grub, from burgers and steaks to fried seafood and sandwiches, always hits the spot. But these familiar favorites are getting palatable upgrades this autumn at Ruby Tuesday. First up, the chain is dishing out everything French onion, meaning it's smothering a few of its dishes in grilled onions, provolone and Swiss cheese, and Parmesan cream. You can find the French onion ribeye, French onion chicken, and the French onion smashed burger at the joint — unfortunately, no straight-up steamy French onion soup, though. Platters with various combinations of fried seafood, chicken tenders, and ribs are also hot right now, in addition to new apps like Burnt Ends (pork rib), stuffed mushrooms, and Ruby's classic trio of potato skins, boneless wings, and mozzarella sticks.
Fresh seasonal sips are not to be overlooked, either. Guzzle down a mini margarita or the new Berry Orange Relaxer for just $3. Keep things simple with a bottle of Samuel Adams Octoberfest beer, or dip into flavors of coconut, peach, pineapple, cranberry, and orange with the Ruby Relaxer. For dessert, the pumpkin cheesecake is an obvious choice. But, for days when you simply can't take any more pumpkin this fall, there's also the funnel cake sundae, chocolate brownie explosion sundae, and plenty more sweet treats on the docket.
Seasons 52
This is one restaurant that always keeps up with the changing seasons. Seasons 52 actually bases parts of its menu on the vegetables, fruits, and herbs that are currently at their peak, and for autumn right now, the bar and grill is heavily featuring Brussels sprouts, mushrooms, pumpkin, and butternut squash.
We recommend starting your meal with the roasted mushroom flatbread or the butternut squash soup — don't forget a plate of the caramelized Brussels sprouts and the mushrooms stuffed with lump crab and shrimp for the table. For your main, consider the brick-oven roasted Chilean sea bass on a bed of rice pilaf and roasted mushrooms or a wood-grilled filet mignon smothered in flavorful mushrooms. A side order of the Sweet Potato Skillet covered in maple pecan streusel is also a must. Pair your fare with an Apple Bourbon Infusion, a cranberry and sage cocktail, or a glass from the wine bar's extensive collection.
You'll also want to save room for dessert. Seasons 52 mini dessert shooters are not only adorable but also delicious, and they're available in various flavors, including pumpkin pie, peanut butter chocolate, turtle cheesecake, Belgian chocolate s'mores, and pecan pie.
STK Steakhouse
An entire autumnal culinary experience awaits this season at STK Steakhouse. Starting on October 1, the modern restaurant lounge will usher in a collection of new fall tastes with none other than pumpkin at the forefront. The menu starts with two carefully crafted beverages. One is the pumpkin spice martini, which combines vodka with pumpkin spice Rumchata Owen's nitro-infused espresso, Licor 43, and pumpkin spice. Or, guests can venture to the dark side with a pumpkin bourbon smash made with real pumpkin puree, orange bitters, lemon juice, and Woodford Reserve.
Pumpkin remains strong on the food side of things. The duck smashed burger is served alongside sweet potato fries and embellished with caramelized onions plum chutney, cheddar, and a special pumpkin ketchup. Then, there's the pumpkin ravioli and king crab with sage butter, champagne confit mushrooms, pecorino, and pine nuts. Last but certainly not least, diners can round out their meal with a side of seasonal spuds. The pumpkin and potato gratin dish combines thyme, gruyere, and maple butter for a quintessential marriage of sweet and savory.
Yard House
The dawn of autumn also means the beginning of the German phenomenon known around the world as Oktoberfest. And, while Munich celebrates Oktoberfest for 16 days straight, the American restaurant chain Yard House is upping the ante with 35 whole days of deals and specialty foods now until October 27th. Featured grub includes the fan-favorite jumbo Bavarian pretzel, served with IPA cheddar beer cheese and horseradish mustard, and the returning Bavarian pork chop. Locations are also offering new tastes this year, like the Bier Brat Sliders on mini pretzel rolls and a Biergarten Brat Pizza with caramelized onions, kale, and a chipotle red sauce.
Of course, it wouldn't be Oktoberfest without brews. Prost (German for "cheers") with a Paulaner Oktoberfest Bier, a Deschutes Ludwig Von Crispy, a seasonal Samuel Adams Octoberfest, a Hacker-Pschorr Oktoberfest, or try them all with the ultimate beer flight. A non-alcoholic Athletic Brewing Co. Oktoberfest Fest Brew also makes the menu in addition to a spiced apple spritz cocktail for any non-beer drinkers out there. Hold on to your lederhosen because you can even take a taste of Germany home with you thanks to the Yard Haus souvenir stein for an extra $15 — the perfect way to keep the Bavarian festivities rolling all month long.