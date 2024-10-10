12 Chain Restaurants With Festive Fall Menus

We bet you've already begun to notice pumpkins resting on front porches and the gentle aroma of cinnamon and spices in the air as the entire country starts to settle into a crisp atmosphere of warm hues and slower days. Hints that autumn has arrived envelop us like a cozy blanket. However, one of the earliest signs of the seasonal shift each year is always the hasty changeover of dishes and drinks on restaurant menus.

As soon as August, chain establishments begin embracing the fall spirit and unveiling fresh lineups teeming with seasonal fare. Sweet tastes of pumpkin, apple, cinnamon, maple, and pecan pop up relentlessly in breakfast plates, desserts, and even beverages. At the same time, there's an alternative world of savory autumnal meals coming to light, featuring in-season ingredients like mushrooms, onions, Brussels sprouts, carrots, arugula, and butternut squash. Plus, don't get us started on the influx of hearty soups and stews like quintessential cups of chili.

Whether you're on the hunt for that picture-perfect stack of pumpkin spice pancakes or simply want to warm up with something unexpected, there's a dish for every set of taste buds this fall. Join us as we traverse the fare at 12 popular chain restaurants to see how each is approaching autumn.