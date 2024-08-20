Cornmeal Vs Sawmill Gravy: What's The Difference?

If there's one thing the Southern U.S. does well, it's gravy. When resources were sparse — as they were for many American settlers — knowing how to squeeze every drop of nutrition from your food was a crucial skill. Rendered fat leftover from pan-frying sausage or bacon presented an inexpensive source of nutrients that these settlers couldn't afford to pass up, and they quickly found ways to include it in their daily diets.

This waste-not mentality fueled the invention of a wide variety of thick, creamy gravies that many present-day Americans view as cultural staples. In particular, cornmeal gravy and sawmill gravy are traditional Southern staples that began as delicious and practical recipes for using pan drippings to round out meals with hearty flavor. Cornmeal gravy isn't as well-known as is it's sausage-rich cousin, and both recipes have little in common in the way of ingredients and uses. However, their shared history means we likely wouldn't have one without the other.