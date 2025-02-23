What's In Cracker Barrel's Hashbrown Casserole?

Since 1969, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (simply known as Cracker Barrel) has been serving up classic Southern cuisine that resonates with many people. Among the chain's most popular items are its all-day breakfast dishes, including pancakes, grits, biscuits, and gravy, and the iconic hashbrown casserole. The hashbrown casserole serves as a must-have side for most of the chain's breakfast platters, its other meals, or even as its own meal with added protein, such as its steak n' egg and bacon n' egg hashbrown casserole options. But what's in this popular dish anyway?

The hashbrown casserole features shredded potatoes, Colby jack cheese, chopped onions, salt and pepper, and a seasoning blend, all baked for a hot and bubbly consistency. Because of its creamy, cheesy, and savory flavor, it's a dish often hard to resist because of its simple ingredients, which are liked by most people.

Cracker Barrel dominates the South and/or states with older demographics (Florida is the state with the most Cracker Barrels, with 50 restaurants there alone), so if you can't find one close to you, it is possible to create a homemade version of its hashbrown casserole, for you to enjoy whenever you want.