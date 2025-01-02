The US State With The Highest Number Of Cracker Barrel Locations
Known for old fashioned country fare — and a staple on cross-country road trips — Cracker Barrel is practically an American institution. The popular restaurant chain has been around since 1969, and although it has southern roots in Tennessee, the brand has since expanded across the United States. One state in particular, however, has the highest number of Cracker Barrel restaurant. That state is Florida, which as a retirement haven appeals to Cracker Barrel's mostly older demographic.
According to Cracker Barrel's website, Florida currently has roughly 50 Cracker Barrel options that span the state from end to end. These locations range from Orlando and Jacksonville to West Palm Beach and Destin, with Cracker Barrel shops in proximity no matter where you're traveling within Florida. That's good news for anyone visiting or living in the Sunshine State; you'll never be too far from one of Cracker Barrel's trademark homestyle breakfasts.
As for where else in the country you can find a Cracker Barrel outpost? Per the restaurant's website, stores are wide-reaching and far-ranging. In fact, the majority of states have a Cracker Barrel, with just six states among the outliers.
Order your favorite homestyle dishes at a Cracker Barrel in the Sunshine State
No matter where in the country you are, you're likely not too far from a hot biscuit with butter or, during the holidays, a ready-made Cracker Barrel Thanksgiving dinner. Per the company's website, 44 states boast at least one Cracker Barrel. As of late 2024, those locations amounted to more than 600 total Cracker Barrel restaurants across the United States. Notably excluded states include Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Washington, Oregon, Vermont, and Wyoming.
As for the geographic regions where Cracker Barrel dominates? Given the chain's southern origins — and prevalence in Florida — it shouldn't come as a surprise that the south is a Cracker Barrel haven. After Florida, states like Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, and North Carolina are home to numerous Cracker Barrel stores.
And regardless of which Cracker Barrel you visit, you'll find a constant, comforting menu. After all, there's a reason Cracker Barrel has retained a steady flow of customers, even in the wake of the pandemic; the restaurant's hearty dishes make it one of the most beloved chains in the United States. Not to mention, it's always fun to play one of the table board games.