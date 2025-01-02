The US State With The Highest Number Of Cracker Barrel Locations

Known for old fashioned country fare — and a staple on cross-country road trips — Cracker Barrel is practically an American institution. The popular restaurant chain has been around since 1969, and although it has southern roots in Tennessee, the brand has since expanded across the United States. One state in particular, however, has the highest number of Cracker Barrel restaurant. That state is Florida, which as a retirement haven appeals to Cracker Barrel's mostly older demographic.

According to Cracker Barrel's website, Florida currently has roughly 50 Cracker Barrel options that span the state from end to end. These locations range from Orlando and Jacksonville to West Palm Beach and Destin, with Cracker Barrel shops in proximity no matter where you're traveling within Florida. That's good news for anyone visiting or living in the Sunshine State; you'll never be too far from one of Cracker Barrel's trademark homestyle breakfasts.

As for where else in the country you can find a Cracker Barrel outpost? Per the restaurant's website, stores are wide-reaching and far-ranging. In fact, the majority of states have a Cracker Barrel, with just six states among the outliers.

