Cracker Barrel's Country Boy Vs Old Timer's Breakfast: What's The Difference?

If you're looking for a slightly lighter meal, the Old Timer's Breakfast is perfect for you. Instead of three eggs, you only get two and they can be cooked one of six ways. This meal either starts with the eggs and grits or eggs and your choice of one breakfast side. This varies at each location.

The hashbrown casserole, sliced tomatoes, fried apples, and grits are all included with your order. You'll have to pay extra for other sides such as the buttermilk pancakes and plain hashbrowns. Since you're only paying for one side, it shouldn't cost too much to add on.

For meat, you can choose between thick-sliced bacon, smoked sausage patties, impossible sausage patties, and spicy chicken sausage. Both the bacon and smoked sausage patties will make your meal roughly $11 before customizations, drinks, and taxes. It will cost an extra $2 to substitute the bacon and sausage patties with either the impossible patties or the spicy chicken sausage.

All of these prices are based off of the menu for the Cracker Barrel in Mount Arlington, New Jersey. The prices and sides might vary slightly depending on the location you go to. So, keep that in mind before you go to a Cracker Barrel near you.

