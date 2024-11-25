Cracker Barrel's Country Boy Vs Old Timer's Breakfast: What's The Difference?
If you've ever been on a road trip within the U.S., then you've seen Cracker Barrel's signature golden sign standing tall near the interstate, tempting you to come in for a much needed food break. Known for their southern theme and country-based store, this chain restaurant offers you everything from Thanksgiving dinners to homestyle breakfast.
Designed to have a homey feel, Cracker Barrel features an array of comfort foods such as light, fluffy buttermilk pancakes, hash brown casserole, and country ham. It serves breakfast all day and its affordable price point is very appealing — you won't spend more than $20 on a single plate. Cracker Barrel's Country Boy and Old Timer's Breakfast both fit that criteria, before customizations, and each comes with a decent amount of food. They each come with eggs, which you can add cheese to for an extra charge, meat, and buttermilk biscuits and gravy. However, both breakfast options offer slightly different meat and side options. Depending on what you're craving, one homestyle breakfast might be more appealing than the other.
What comes with Cracker Barrel's Country Boy?
Cracker Barrel's Country Boy meal is an ideal choice if you're looking for a hearty, savory homestyle breakfast. This meal comes with three fresh farm eggs cooked to your liking. You can choose between sunny-side up, over easy, scrambled, over medium, over well, or as egg whites.
You get to choose two sides as well. For the sides, the hash brown casserole, grits, sliced tomatoes, and signature southern fried apples, which you can definitely recreate at home, are free of charge. The two buttermilk pancakes, hash brown casserole tots and fresh fruit will cost an extra $2.49 to add. While the loaded hash brown casserole will cost $2.19 and plain hash browns will be an additional $.99.
The biggest difference between both homestyle breakfasts is the meat selection. With this option, you choose between sirloin steak tips, country ham, or sugar cured ham. On its own, with no additional cost, this meal comes out to about $16 before tax. You can easily keep this meal under $20 if you don't ask for any pricey sides or drinks. On average, milk, coffee, orange juice, soda, or a latte costs anywhere between $3 and $5.
What comes with the Old Timer's Breakfast?
If you're looking for a slightly lighter meal, the Old Timer's Breakfast is perfect for you. Instead of three eggs, you only get two and they can be cooked one of six ways. This meal either starts with the eggs and grits or eggs and your choice of one breakfast side. This varies at each location.
The hashbrown casserole, sliced tomatoes, fried apples, and grits are all included with your order. You'll have to pay extra for other sides such as the buttermilk pancakes and plain hashbrowns. Since you're only paying for one side, it shouldn't cost too much to add on.
For meat, you can choose between thick-sliced bacon, smoked sausage patties, impossible sausage patties, and spicy chicken sausage. Both the bacon and smoked sausage patties will make your meal roughly $11 before customizations, drinks, and taxes. It will cost an extra $2 to substitute the bacon and sausage patties with either the impossible patties or the spicy chicken sausage.
All of these prices are based off of the menu for the Cracker Barrel in Mount Arlington, New Jersey. The prices and sides might vary slightly depending on the location you go to. So, keep that in mind before you go to a Cracker Barrel near you.