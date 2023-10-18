Skillet Southern Fried Apples Are The Warming, Sweet Treat To Try This Season

Apples are the harbinger of fall: We go bobbing for them at Halloween parties, drink them in hot cider to warm up on a chilly evening, and bake them into apple pies for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Another delicious and comforting dish for the apple harvest is skillet Southern fried apples.

Apple-centric dishes have been deeply ingrained in the cuisine of Southern Appalachia since the mid 1800s. While apples were originally cultivated to produce cider and to feed farm animals, Southerners began to appreciate them more during periods of war and economic hardship. Southerners would resort to eating apples for breakfast instead of imported oranges and bananas during the Civil War, Great Depression, and World War II. Since cider apples are bitter and sour, they would be sliced and fried in butter, sugar, and baking spices for a sweet, tender, and hot breakfast dish.

Today, Southern fried apples are a treasured dessert that's as delicious as apple pie and requires half the effort. Sugar, butter, and spices thicken into a rich and luxurious syrup to coat softened apples and compliment their tartness. You won't have to turn on an oven or buy a pie shell, and it only takes fifteen minutes to fry apples until tender. The best apples to use for frying are sour and firm, similar to baking apples. As a recipe born of necessity, fried apples are amenable to other sweeteners and spices and are welcoming to culinary creativity.