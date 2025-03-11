This Is The Most Affordable Steak Dinner At Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse has been making steak dinners affordable since the '80s. After all, everyone deserves to indulge in a perfectly seared steak along with all the classic accompaniments — especially when they come at a great price. Complimentary bread and butter are good for the soul, and let's not forget the loaded baked potato and Bloomin' Onion, which add even more value to the meal. To help you get the most out of your hard-earned dollars, we whipped out our calculators and research caps to find the most affordable steak dinner on the entire Outback menu.

If we're talking purely numbers, the Joey Sirloin from the chain's kids menu is the cheapest at $9.99. It comes with a 5-ounce sirloin steak and a choice of fruit cup, steamed veggies, or Aussie fries, and a drink. But, if you like your steak cooked anything less than well done, you're out of luck, as Outback cooks all kids' menu items to well-done temps.

The next most affordable dinner, which is from the Outback lunch menu, is the 6-ounce sirloin meal. This one also comes with your choice of Aussie fries or steamed veggies and is priced at $13.99. While this is technically the lowest-priced, adult-portioned steak meal on the menu, when compared to the kids' meal, it doesn't feel like the best value. However, it would certainly make for a filling and reasonably priced lunch. Just keep in mind it is only available until 4:00 p.m. From the dinner menu, the 6-ounce center-cut sirloin again comes out to be the most affordable steak and is served with your choice of two sides for just $17.99.