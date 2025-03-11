This Is The Most Affordable Steak Dinner At Outback Steakhouse
Outback Steakhouse has been making steak dinners affordable since the '80s. After all, everyone deserves to indulge in a perfectly seared steak along with all the classic accompaniments — especially when they come at a great price. Complimentary bread and butter are good for the soul, and let's not forget the loaded baked potato and Bloomin' Onion, which add even more value to the meal. To help you get the most out of your hard-earned dollars, we whipped out our calculators and research caps to find the most affordable steak dinner on the entire Outback menu.
If we're talking purely numbers, the Joey Sirloin from the chain's kids menu is the cheapest at $9.99. It comes with a 5-ounce sirloin steak and a choice of fruit cup, steamed veggies, or Aussie fries, and a drink. But, if you like your steak cooked anything less than well done, you're out of luck, as Outback cooks all kids' menu items to well-done temps.
The next most affordable dinner, which is from the Outback lunch menu, is the 6-ounce sirloin meal. This one also comes with your choice of Aussie fries or steamed veggies and is priced at $13.99. While this is technically the lowest-priced, adult-portioned steak meal on the menu, when compared to the kids' meal, it doesn't feel like the best value. However, it would certainly make for a filling and reasonably priced lunch. Just keep in mind it is only available until 4:00 p.m. From the dinner menu, the 6-ounce center-cut sirloin again comes out to be the most affordable steak and is served with your choice of two sides for just $17.99.
Outback's Bloomin' Bundle Meals provide the most bang for your buck
Sometimes, affordability is less about numbers and more about value. If you're feeding more than one person at Outback, one of the best deals to take advantage of is the Bloomin' Bundle Meals. These meal bundles come with family-sized sides, salads, and the addictive honey wheat breads alongside several different protein options and combinations. Again, the sirloin proves to be the most affordable steak on the Outback menu, and the center-cut sirloin for six Bloomin' Bundle Meal is a steal. The bundle comes with 6 sirloin steaks, a family-style salad, three family-style sides, and three loaves of bread all for $85. That works out to just about $14 per person.
If you want to maximize the value of a trip to Outback Steakhouse, try meal-prepping with the Bloomin' Bundle Meals. The $60 center-cut sirloin for four meal comes with four steaks, a family-sized salad, two family-sized sides, and 2 loaves of bread. Based on the other sirloin dishes on the menu, it can be reasonably assumed the steaks in this meal would be about 6 ounces each. A serving of sirloin steak is approximately three ounces, according to the USDA, so if you're halving each steak in this bundle and portioning out the sides, you could meal-prep eight servings at about $7 to $8 each. You can even freeze the cooked steak and sides that you won't be able to use in time. Plus, everyone at work will be jealous of your amazing steakhouse lunches.