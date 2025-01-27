The Absolute Best Way To Freeze Cooked Steak For Peak Freshness

Steak is one of those meals that's simple, delicious, yet tricky to portion out. A general rule of thumb is to cook 8 ounces of steak per person, but for some mysterious reason, this rule is hard to stick to and you're inevitably saddled with leftovers. While we have a dozen recipes on how to salvage your leftover steak we know that some dishes wear out their welcome when eaten night after night. We connected with Michael Taus, executive chef at La Grande Boucherie, to get his expert tips on how to freeze cooked steak in a way that preserves its freshness.

According to Taus, prepping your cooked steak for hibernation in the freezer is fairly straightforward. "Wrap each steak tightly in plastic wrap, then place it in a resealable freezer bag," he says. "Remove as much air as possible to prevent freezer burn. Label the package with the date to keep track, and consume within six months for the best quality." He also recommends you avoid freezer burn by double wrapping the steaks in plastic wrap and aluminum foil to lock in moisture or vacuum seal your meat in an air-tight bag.