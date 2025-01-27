The Absolute Best Way To Freeze Cooked Steak For Peak Freshness
Steak is one of those meals that's simple, delicious, yet tricky to portion out. A general rule of thumb is to cook 8 ounces of steak per person, but for some mysterious reason, this rule is hard to stick to and you're inevitably saddled with leftovers. While we have a dozen recipes on how to salvage your leftover steak we know that some dishes wear out their welcome when eaten night after night. We connected with Michael Taus, executive chef at La Grande Boucherie, to get his expert tips on how to freeze cooked steak in a way that preserves its freshness.
According to Taus, prepping your cooked steak for hibernation in the freezer is fairly straightforward. "Wrap each steak tightly in plastic wrap, then place it in a resealable freezer bag," he says. "Remove as much air as possible to prevent freezer burn. Label the package with the date to keep track, and consume within six months for the best quality." He also recommends you avoid freezer burn by double wrapping the steaks in plastic wrap and aluminum foil to lock in moisture or vacuum seal your meat in an air-tight bag.
How to bring your cooked, frozen steak back to life
When you're ready to dig back into your frozen cooked steak, take it out of your freezer and let it thaw in your fridge for 24-48 hours (or keep it wrapped and put it in a bowl of warm water if you're impatient). Typically, you thaw frozen meat for food safety reasons, because it's easier to make sure the heat is evenly distributed, and your meat is fully cooked — which helps kill off bacteria. But for already-cooked steak, your risk of accidentally ingesting harmful bacteria is significantly lower. The main reason you want to thaw cooked steak first is to moisten up the meat and help get an even cook on it without drying out the whole peace.
Next, reheat your fully thawed meat in a 250-degree oven for about 30 minutes or once it reaches 110 degrees Fahrenheit. At this point, your steak should be fully warm, tender, and ready for the eating. However, if you want to get a nice, flavorful crispy crust on the steak — which we always recommend — then you're going to want to give your steak a good sear in a hot and oiled cast iron skillet.