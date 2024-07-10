The Correct Way To Reheat A Frozen Cooked Steak

Sometimes when you nail a delicious steak recipe, it's easy to get carried away and cook more than you can finish. To save that tasty cut of meat longer than a couple of days, the freezer is the way to go. Then, if your steak is already sliced into bite-sized pieces, simply let it thaw in the fridge for a few hours before sizzling it on the stovetop. Reheating a thick, whole piece, however, is a different story. Do it wrong, and what was once tender, juicy meat will end up with a dry, rubbery outside and a frosty inside. To avoid that disaster, follow a two-step method: Warm the meat over low heat, and then revive the crust in a cast-iron pan over high heat.

Preheat your oven to 250 degrees Fahrenheit before cooking the steak on a wire rack atop a baking sheet for about half an hour. Keep a thermometer handy: It's done cooking when it reaches 110 degrees Fahrenheit. Next, heat a cast iron skillet over high heat with a high smoke point oil — avocado or canola oil are good choices, but regular vegetable oil works great, too. Sear each side of the steak for a minute or longer if you fancy a crispy crust. Then, let the steak rest a bit over the rim of a bowl so the juices won't pool underneath the steak and make the crust soggy, just like you would with a new piece. Your leftover steak will be as juicy as new!