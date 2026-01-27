The American Burger Chain That Ranks Dead Last, According To Reviews

As is often the case in life, not every fast food restaurant can be a winner. The competition for consumers' attention (and, consequently, their business) is a ruthless and seemingly unyielding battle in the fast food arena, particularly when it comes to burger-centric joints. Of course, given the number of burger chains operating across the country in 2026, one well-known establishment is bound to be considered the worst of them all. In fact, according to our ranking of American burger chains, that rather ignominious spot is held by Jack in the Box.

Now, it's not just us here at Tasting Table who consider the fast food chain — and its white-globe-headed mascot — to be the nadir of well-known U.S.-based burger spots. Countless customers have expressed their displeasure with Jack in the Box on various online review platforms over the years, including complaints about subpar service, overpriced menu items, and issues with the food itself.

Even if some fans and defenders exist — after all, a restaurant chain with more than 2,200 locations as of this writing isn't hated by everyone — the widespread complaints noted in numerous reviews aren't an aberration. Simply put, based on reviews and our own analysis, Jack in the Box pulls up the rear among American burger chains.