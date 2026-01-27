The American Burger Chain That Ranks Dead Last, According To Reviews
As is often the case in life, not every fast food restaurant can be a winner. The competition for consumers' attention (and, consequently, their business) is a ruthless and seemingly unyielding battle in the fast food arena, particularly when it comes to burger-centric joints. Of course, given the number of burger chains operating across the country in 2026, one well-known establishment is bound to be considered the worst of them all. In fact, according to our ranking of American burger chains, that rather ignominious spot is held by Jack in the Box.
Now, it's not just us here at Tasting Table who consider the fast food chain — and its white-globe-headed mascot — to be the nadir of well-known U.S.-based burger spots. Countless customers have expressed their displeasure with Jack in the Box on various online review platforms over the years, including complaints about subpar service, overpriced menu items, and issues with the food itself.
Even if some fans and defenders exist — after all, a restaurant chain with more than 2,200 locations as of this writing isn't hated by everyone — the widespread complaints noted in numerous reviews aren't an aberration. Simply put, based on reviews and our own analysis, Jack in the Box pulls up the rear among American burger chains.
Customer complaints about Jack in the Box are plentiful
While there's no singular reason why Jack in the Box ranks dead last among its burger chain peers, there is some semblance of negative consistency to be found online. For instance, we lost count of the number of reviews highlighting the unappetizingly greasy makeup of its food, particularly the tacos (though some argue the greasiness is part of the appeal of that menu item). Still, nothing may better illustrate the reason for Jack in the Box's bottom rung placement than the rampant negative feedback regarding its oft-deplorable service.
Complaints about menu items being poorly prepared or incorrectly assembled are also common. Additionally, the fast food chain often struggles to meet the "fast" part, according to reviews, with excessive wait times (of 20 minutes or more) among the more widely reported issues. Unfriendly or unhelpful staff are also routinely mentioned, along with complaints about high prices.
Given the widespread customer dissatisfaction found in reviews online, it appears highly unlikely that Jack in the Box will make a comeback in 2026. Considering the burger chain is home to the worst sauce in all of fast food, as well, perhaps it should be happy with simply staying in business in the coming year.