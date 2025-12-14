21 American Burger Chains Ranked, Worst To Best
The hamburger may bear the name of some distant German city, but the food is as American as it comes. Though the idea of a meat patty served with bread took shape in various cultures over the centuries, the food we know and love today bears the unique American traits of being very meaty, easy to mass-produce, and a friend to condiments like our beloved ketchup and mayo. In fact, Americans consume an estimated 50 billion burgers each year.
But where do all these burgers come from? Almost any American restaurant or steakhouse will serve them, but you can be sure to find them in any of the nation's burger chains. That said, not all burgers were created equal, and many of them are not worth the trip. So to help you out, we've put together a list of burger chains ranked from worst to best according to our tastes, national polls, options available, and above all, the quality of the ingredients used to prepare the food.
21. Jack in the Box
If you've never been out West, you may never have eaten at a Jack in the Box. But if you find yourself in an area with a Jack in the Box location, you might want to consider avoiding it.
While some people enjoy this chain because it goes beyond the usual to include tacos and other menu items not commonly seen at burger chains, others feel that the litany of Jack in the Box's sins is just too long, including greasy patties, soggy buns, high prices, and a tendency to put too much mayo in the burgers. Arguably, the worst offense of all has been its penchant for discontinuing many successful burgers, including the Sriracha curly fry and Hella-peño burgers.
20. White Castle
A little bit of grease is inevitable in burger-land, but no one wants their meat patties to be swimming in it. White Castle seems to have solved this problem by letting its buns soak up any grease from the burgers, but patrons have noticed that the buns, in turn, have become unappetizingly soggy.
This should come as no surprise. Many people can't stand White Castle, which is widely known to be among the lowest of the low for burger quality, but it also remains a pop culture icon, which is why it will never be at the very bottom of a ranking. In other words, it is sustained by its character, rather than by the quality of its food.
19. Burger King
Burger King has a national name recognition that's almost akin to that of McDonald's. In the popular imagination, the two are often seen as going neck-and-neck. But there is something about Burger King's burgers that just doesn't seem to be up to scratch, even when compared to McDonald's, which is no great paragon of quality.
More often than not, we found that Burger King's burgers are dry and overcooked, which is why the chain falls toward the end of this list. It also doesn't seem to have a very close oversight of its beef sourcing. In 2013, its patties were found to have been contaminated with horse meat, while a Harvard study in 2023 found that its burgers contain 35% less meat than the company has said.
18. Carl's Jr.
Reddit users consistently comment about the quality of the food having gone down in recent years, with many pointing out the unseasoned, bland nature of the burgers.
While others have complained about the patties being unusually thin, some have said Carl's Jr. has the biggest patties around, so there seem to be some inconsistencies there, which is not ideal for business. Lastly, while Carl's Jr. boasts of offering high-quality Angus beef, it is not clear which part of the animal that beef comes from, with some speculation hinting that the trimmings used in the restaurant's patties may not be deemed fit for consumption by other, higher-end establishments.
17. McDonald's
Anyone would be hard-pressed to find a person in their friend or family circle who has not been to McDonald's for a burger at least once. It is the largest burger chain in the U.S., with locations all over the country and even in the most far-flung places of the world. It has massive name recognition and is widely seen as an acceptable, even desirable, place to grab a burger, which is why it's not at the bottom of the list.
But when it comes to quality, we believe McDonald's is not your guy. The patties are flash-frozen and then cooked for consumption about two to three weeks later, which may account for their occasionally bland, grayish quality and the need to pile on the condiments.
16. Wendy's
Historically, Wendy's was widely considered superior to McDonald's, Burger King, and other major burger chains of the 1980s and 1990s in terms of quality (though not necessarily popularity), at least in my house. Perhaps people perceived a higher grade of ingredients and service, or it might have been the novelty of the square-shaped burgers.
Either way, this perception is long gone, with many Reddit users saying the chain has gone downhill in recent years. One user lamented, "They messed it up for me when they went away from their square patties and tried to make a more 'gourmet' burger," while another said, "Their spicy chicken sandwich used to be top tier. The last one I had a couple months ago was no better than a dull, processed white-meat patty."
15. Checkers/Rally's
If you can't find a great burger chain near you, the next best thing is to skip the bottom of the barrel and head straight to a middle-of-the-road joint, which is where Checkers (or Rally's, depending on where you're located) comes in.
The burgers here are fine overall, in the sense that they can be inconsistent in quality. But patrons seem to really enjoy their fries, although some complain about the small portions. Other complaints include the use of trans fats in the burgers, poor service at some locations, and the lack of Checker's or Rally's restaurants in certain parts of the U.S.
14. Freddy's
Although not as old as some of the other fast food chains on this list, having launched in 2002, Freddy's seems to have held its own over the past couple of decades and shows no signs of slowing down. Its smashburgers are made with 100% lean ground beef and seasoned with a trademarked concoction. They come with crisped-up edges, which you may or may not prefer in a burger.
That said, most patrons agree that Freddy's is no stand-out place, and some say the quality is inconsistent. If you have one nearby, then go ahead and stop by every so often and get a Freddy's Original Double with cheese, pickle, mustard, and onion. But if not, there's no real reason to go out of your way.
13. Smashburger
This burger chain has a catchy name, but it also seems to come with a higher price tag than most fast-food chain lovers are comfortable with, especially since it doesn't deliver on the quality as much as some other burger chains. Indeed, many diners have compared Smashburger unfavorably to Five Guys.
Even so, this chain claims to use fresh beef patties, perhaps in part because a frozen patty would not lend itself too well to being smashed and crisped on the sides. Smashburger also serves fries with rosemary and garlic, which is a nice touch in a burger chain world of mostly plain fries.
12. Red Robin
This nationwide burger chain bills itself as selling gourmet burgers, though it is unclear what allows it to make such a lofty claim. Sure, they have some decent burgers, including the Bleu Ribbon burger, a favorite of our own unofficial Red Robin burger expert at Tasting Table (it's made with lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, crispy onion, and chipotle aioli, if you care to know).
However, many patrons seem to relegate Red Robin to the culinary equivalent of the friend zone. The burgers are solid, and the company advertises its beef as 100% fresh, but are the burgers marriage material? Are they the stuff of romance novels? Sadly, no. Red Robin is a good option, but that's about it.
11. Steak 'n Shake
Steak 'n Shake has been around since 1934, and it prides itself on using top-notch ingredients and valuing the health and well-being of the cows it uses for its beef. This helps give it a leg up in terms of flavor, but it hasn't stopped Reddit users from noticing a downward turn in recent years, propelled in part by the chain's inconsistent quality.
In particular, several Reddit users decried the fact that Steak 'n Shake has moved from table service to requiring people to order at kiosks, while others are not happy with the company's choice to highlight its political leanings. Meanwhile, a Tasting Table comparison between Steak 'n Shake and Culver's found that the former's burger was nothing spectacular, in part because of some overbearing onions.
10. Fatburger
This chain claims to use fresh ingredients and has thick patties, which is something of a rarity in the burger chain world. Indeed, the thickness of these patties holds true to the Fatburger name. But perhaps such a title for a restaurant is not ideal in an era when the nation is moving toward more awareness of health and wellness.
For those of us who buck the trend, though, Fatburger is a worthy spot for a burger. It has a dedicated, loyal following, especially among West Coasters, and people seem to get consistently good burgers at this chain. The only problem, for some, is that it tends to be on the expensive side, as far as burger chains go.
9. Bareburger
It's not every day that you can find a burger joint that serves up food made with organic ingredients. This is why Bareburger stands out. Not only that, but the beef is a grass-fed blend of brisket, chuck, and short rib, and the cows that it came from seem to have lived a happy life on a farm in Vermont, free from antibiotics and hormones. And to top it all off, the company claims all these ingredients are as sustainable and eco-friendly as can be, at least for beef.
The only issue is that despite all that, the burgers are just okay. Sure, you're not putting anything scary into your body as you might be with some mystery meat from the big burger chain down the road, but many patrons remain unenthusiastic.
8. Whataburger
Although most people don't head to a burger chain because they're seeking a healthy meal, it may behoove them to know that Whataburger has achieved the status of healthiest burger at an American chain, which officially makes it a little more guiltless than the average burger. Patrons also love the chain because they can ask for their burger to be prepared any way they want, no judgment.
The health rating is based on a study that looked at nutritional value and found that a cheeseburger weighing 340 grams contains 12 grams of sugar, 32 grams of fat, and 1.6 grams of sodium. This totals about 680 calories per burger, which is slightly more than the 580 calories of a Big Mac. But healthy does not equal good, and in fact, many people might say the two qualities are inversely proportional. A reviewer for the Houston Press, for one, was not impressed with the service or the dry, thin patties.
7. 7th Street Burger
This small burger chain with locations in New York, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C., creates very good burgers by starting off with very good ingredients. For instance, the beef patties are made with a high-quality beef blend from Schweid & Sons, which is paired with grilled sweet onions and Martin's potato bun.
But what makes this place special might also be a drawback for some. There are only four burger options each for beef and Impossible meat. So there is not much to choose from here. But on the other hand, if a place makes a good burger, and 7th Street does, then why go for anything else? We believe in quality over quantity, and 7th Street Burger is a good representation of that philosophy.
6. BurgerFi
BurgerFi is the place to go if you're not satisfied with a place like 7th Street Burger, which offers only a limited selection. Indeed, BurgerFi goes in the opposite direction and gives you a vast array of toppings to choose from, which may be why its BBQ Rodeo burger was voted best in the U.S. by USA Today readers in 2023 and received a nod from Tasting Table staff in our roundup of gourmet burger chains.
For example, in addition to a good old-fashioned cheeseburger, at BurgerFi you can also order a Wagyu beef burger with candied bacon-tomato jam, truffle aioli, and aged Swiss cheese, or the aforementioned Rodeo burger with charred jalapenos and crispy onions, all made with antibiotic-free beef.
5. Habit Burger and Grill
While the beef used at Habit Burger is just as fresh as that of many other burger chains on this list, its cooking process is a little different, and perhaps even a little better. Burgers are chargrilled on an open flame, giving the meat an added layer of flavor and an authentic, home-barbecue burger feel. This feature explains why the Habit Burger was voted best fast casual restaurant by USA Today this year.
One feature of this spot that might irk some is that it takes a bit longer for the burgers to cook than it does at a McDonald's, for instance, but that's just a testament to the fact that burgers are made fresh to order and delivered hot off the grill.
4. Culver's
This may be the top smashburger chain around, with the butter burger standing out as a widespread favorite — this is a burger served with a buttered and toasted bun — although Tasting Table's ranking of Culver's burgers places the Culver's Deluxe in the top spot.
But the strength of this restaurant lies in its ingredients. They are surprisingly fresh. As chef Andrew Zimmern said on an episode of "Hot Ones," the ingredients at Culver's are "all fresh. Tomatoes come in there, and they are cut by someone. Lettuce comes in there whole, and it is cut by someone." Not only that, but the beef comes from family-owned farms in the Midwest, where the chain originated.
3. Shake Shack
A number of burger chains on this list use Martin's potato rolls, which is certainly a plus. But Shake Shack also delivers great patties to put between the slices of bread. In our experience, Shake Shack burgers are tasty without overdoing the grease, which made us feel just fine after eating a few of them, which is not always the case with burgers from a burger chain.
This is likely because Shake Shack's meat comes from one of the top suppliers of beef, the famous Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors, which created a blend that is unique to Shake Shack. Although this also makes the food more expensive than at most other burger chains, it is still much more accessible than other Danny Meyer-owned establishments, which come with Michelin stars and hefty price tags.
2. Five Guys
This chain boasts that it never freezes its meat. That is not to say that it lets the meat go bad and then serves it anyway. No, it means the meat is served fresh or not at all, and it shows. We found that the burgers are among the tastiest of all the fast food burger chains on this list, and they don't even need sauces or fancy toppings to be noteworthy. Five Guys also has a great food safety track record.
Indeed, Five Guys is a place where you can go for a good burger and bun, and nothing else, and still feel satisfied. At the same time, you can have something else if you want. For one, each location offers free peanuts for those who ask. Second, you can make your own burger toppings by selecting anything on the board to go on your burger, omitting anything you don't fancy.
1. In-N-Out Burger
If you're from the East Coast, you may have heard rumblings of a storied West Coast burger joint. You may have spoken to people who have returned from out west with tales of secret menus, amazing burgers, and delicious fries. If so, that place was likely In-N-Out Burger, an iconic California burger chain with a cult following and quality ingredients.
Even Anthony Bourdain, America's most gumptious tastemaker, loved it so much he made this burger joint his first stop on every trip to California. Indeed, we feel this place is the best because it's the real deal: It grinds its own fresh beef chuck and keeps things simple, so that it can always ensure a great customer experience for all locations. It's almost as if they've unlocked the secret to running the quintessential burger chain: By using high-quality ingredients at every turn, coupled with fast service, savvy marketing, and consistent high standards, it has managed to make its way above the fray and stay there.
Methodology
Taste is always a subjective matter, but when it comes to burger preferences, people always have very strong feelings, including when it comes to burger chains. To put together this list, we bore this idea in mind by trudging through Reddit to see what people had to say about each and every chain. Once we'd found which chains were broadly preferred and which were most widely shunned, we combined that feedback with our own personal experiences of dining at these restaurants to settle on a ranking.
Lastly, we considered the quality of ingredients to fine tune the location of each restaurant on this list, because at the end of the day, whatever your preferences might be, one rule always holds true: One cannot make a great meal, or a great burger, out of subpar ingredients.