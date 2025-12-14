21 American Burger Chains Ranked, Worst To Best

The hamburger may bear the name of some distant German city, but the food is as American as it comes. Though the idea of a meat patty served with bread took shape in various cultures over the centuries, the food we know and love today bears the unique American traits of being very meaty, easy to mass-produce, and a friend to condiments like our beloved ketchup and mayo. In fact, Americans consume an estimated 50 billion burgers each year.

But where do all these burgers come from? Almost any American restaurant or steakhouse will serve them, but you can be sure to find them in any of the nation's burger chains. That said, not all burgers were created equal, and many of them are not worth the trip. So to help you out, we've put together a list of burger chains ranked from worst to best according to our tastes, national polls, options available, and above all, the quality of the ingredients used to prepare the food.