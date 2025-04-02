10 Red Robin Burgers, Ranked

Nothing hits the spot quite like a burger and a brew. Enter Red Robin, a chain famous for its delightfully kitschy, retro Americana decor and classic comfort food, including a whopping 30 bottomless items — most notably, the bottomless seasoned steak fries that are, quite frankly, addictive.

Despite being known for its unique gourmet cheesy patties, Red Robin wasn't always in the burger game. Ironically, the family-friendly chain that we know today started as a Seattle college bar back in the 1940s. The bar adopted its modern moniker in 1969 and started slinging burgers to serve alongside its ice-cold brews. They instantly achieved legendary status all over the city, and thus, Red Robin was born.

I visited my local Red Robin to get a taste of these still-legendary burgers and ranked 10 of them from worst to best. Like many people in the U.S., I'm a hamburger fiend, but I avoided inserting any personal bias into this ranking. Instead, I ranked these dishes based on how well the fixings contributed to their overall flavor, along with a slight focus on creativity and presentation. So, behold the fruits of my fearless burger-eating crusade: a list showcasing the best and the worst cheesy, meaty delights at Red Robin to help you choose your meal on your next visit to the chain. Consider it my selfless gift to your taste buds. No need to thank me, but, you're welcome.