The Best Toppings To Consider To Elevate Vegan Black Bean Burgers

Just because vegans don't eat beef doesn't mean they can't enjoy a satisfying burger. Despite revolutionary brands like Impossible and Beyond that mimic the taste of their carnivorous counterparts, black bean burgers are the original plant-based options that don't try to be anything else. They're earthy with a hint of umami from soy sauce and expanded with savory, spicy seasonings like cumin, paprika, cayenne, garlic, and onions. If you're wondering what to pair with the aromatic profile of a black bean burger, we've consulted an expert on vegan cooking to supply you with satisfying ideas.

In an interview with Tasting Table, vegan recipe developer and cookbook author Remy Park gave us a veritable buffet of toppings to pair with black bean burgers from store-bought staples to more sophisticated scratch-made garnishes. Avocados are first on her list "because it adds a creamy element and a richness especially to a vegan burger." You can smash them and spread them across a toasted bun like mayonnaise.

Avocados are buttery and creamy, but "something pickled is always great, whether it be pickles themselves or pickled red onions" to bring a pop of sour crunch to complement the savory and tender bite of black bean burgers." Park saves the best for last with an elegant and decadent labor of love. "My personal favorite is caramelized onions because they add so much flavor," she said.