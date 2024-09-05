The Best Toppings To Consider To Elevate Vegan Black Bean Burgers
Just because vegans don't eat beef doesn't mean they can't enjoy a satisfying burger. Despite revolutionary brands like Impossible and Beyond that mimic the taste of their carnivorous counterparts, black bean burgers are the original plant-based options that don't try to be anything else. They're earthy with a hint of umami from soy sauce and expanded with savory, spicy seasonings like cumin, paprika, cayenne, garlic, and onions. If you're wondering what to pair with the aromatic profile of a black bean burger, we've consulted an expert on vegan cooking to supply you with satisfying ideas.
In an interview with Tasting Table, vegan recipe developer and cookbook author Remy Park gave us a veritable buffet of toppings to pair with black bean burgers from store-bought staples to more sophisticated scratch-made garnishes. Avocados are first on her list "because it adds a creamy element and a richness especially to a vegan burger." You can smash them and spread them across a toasted bun like mayonnaise.
Avocados are buttery and creamy, but "something pickled is always great, whether it be pickles themselves or pickled red onions" to bring a pop of sour crunch to complement the savory and tender bite of black bean burgers." Park saves the best for last with an elegant and decadent labor of love. "My personal favorite is caramelized onions because they add so much flavor," she said.
More toppings and spreads for vegan black burgers
You can take Park's recommendations by topping your black bean burger with avocados, caramelized onions, and pickles, but there are plenty of vegan spreads and other underrated ingredients to add on. Caramelized onions, for example, could use a savory pairing like meaty, umami-rich sauteed mushrooms or a spicy, smoky complement like roasted poblano or bell peppers.
Avocados and black beans are native to the Americas and are important ingredients in Mexican cuisine. So you could build upon their Mexican origins by adding more native Mexican crops to your burger. You can slather on this recipe for vegan chipotle mayo or swap pickles for pickled jalapeños. Make a corn and cilantro relish with cherry tomatoes for a fresh, crunchy pairing for avocado. Instead of plain avocado, you could spread this crave-worthy guacamole with the onions, tomatoes, and cilantro already built in. Cilantro pesto is another great Mexican-inspired spread that'll take your black bean burger to the next level.
If you're grilling black bean burgers, you can take advantage of that extra grate space by cooking more toppings alongside them. If you don't have time to caramelize onions, you can brown them over the grill with some jalapeños and pineapple rings. For a lazy, yet ingenious toppings, add crunchy, earthy potato chips to your burgers. Barbecue or jalapeño-flavored chips would be especially good!