The Giant Beef Supplier Fueling Shake Shack's Burgers

Say the name "Pat LaFrieda" around any restaurant expert or meat enthusiast and a few heads will turn in your direction. That's because Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors is an icon in the meat processing industry, selling over $270 million of products per year to restaurants both big and small. LaFrieda's meats, from the $200 steaks provided to exclusive restaurants to the $8 smash burgers at Shake Shack, are strictly Prime and Choice beef with the highest USDA grades. The company's website states that "some find it crazy we use high-quality meats for our burgers instead of cheap trimmings, we think it's crazy not to care just as much for our burger quality as everything else we sell."

LaFrieda may know the secret to the best homemade smash burgers, but that Shake Shack blend is under tight wraps. We know the blend is made with Angus beef, with no added trimmings or fat, but beyond that, the recipe isn't publicly advertised. Considering LaFrieda's proficiency in the area, we'll have to trust that the Shake Shack blend was created with just as much care and effort as the company's other beef selections.