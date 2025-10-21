Culver's Vs Steak 'N Shake: Which Chain Makes The Better Burgers?

Culver's and Steak 'n Shake are two sides of the same buttered bun. As far as fast food chains go, the two have plenty in common. Both chains take pride in having Midwestern roots (Culver's from Wisconsin and Steak 'n Shake from Illinois), and lean into that old-school diner-like appeal. Both cook the burger patties using a proper, hot-off-the-griddle smash technique, and yes, butter the buns. Plus, we can't forget about the chains' shared dual focus of serving up frozen treats alongside burgers — Culver's with its custard and Steak 'n Shake with its milkshakes.

It's clear both share some of the same greasy DNA. But today, we're here to focus on the differences between Culver's and Steak 'n Shake's burgers. And more specifically, to answer the question: which chain flips a better burger?

On paper, both burger makeups sound pretty good. Steak 'n Shake shares that it uses 100% fresh, never frozen Angus beef in its patties. Culver's also goes the never frozen route, and uses a blend of sirloin, chuck, and plate cuts. Of course, promises only go so far. So, to truly compare quality, I tried out four similar burgers from each restaurant. I matched toppings and condiments as closely as possible to give each a fair shot. Then, after judging factors like the supporting ingredients, the buns, and most importantly, the flavor of the meat itself, I declared a winner of this Midwest burger battle.