Review: Chick-Fil-A's New Fall Menu Items Need To Stay On The Menu For Good

You could argue that Chick-fil-A's stellar reputation among customers is owed to the fact that it has practically perfected the chicken sandwich. But just because the chain remains a steady fan favorite doesn't mean it isn't still innovating and shaking things up. As we head into fall, Chick-fil-A is introducing a new flavor each for its Cherry Berry beverage and Waffle Potato Chips, as well as a whole new chicken sandwich.

Earlier this week, I was invited to lower Manhattan to sample its new Cherry Berry & Sprite, Chick-fil-A Sauce Flavored Waffle Potato Chips, and Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich. As a nearly lifelong Chick-fil-A fan, I was thrilled to get a firsthand look at these products. As usual, the restaurant appears to know exactly what it's doing with its menu, with intriguing yet familiar flavors that provide something new to look forward to on your next visit. If you're already salivating, let's get to the details about what you can expect from Chick-fil-A's new fall menu items.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.