Next-Level Frozen Shirley Temple Recipe

The original mocktail gets a serious facelift in this all-grown-up, glitzy version of the frozen Shirley Temple. Made with ginger beer, pomegranate juice, and pomegranate molasses, and garnished with Amarena cherries, limes, and mint, this frozen sipper feels like a cross between a slushie and a Kir royale.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, the Shirley Temple is accredited with launching the genre of non-alcoholic drinks that are made to look, feel, and taste like their alcoholic counterparts — the mocktails. The original is a fluorescent pink mixed drink traditionally made with ginger ale and a splash of grenadine syrup garnished with a maraschino cherry. Its origin dates back to the 1930s, when, according to Shirley Temple herself, Hollywood's Brown Derby Restaurant developed the drink as an homage to the young starlet, who dined there with her family.

But in our version, we throw caution to the wind, along with bubble-gum-sweet grenadine syrup and chemical-tasting ginger ale. Instead, we add sugar, spice, and everything nice in a drink that feels sophisticated and fun, without the headache of a hangover. The result is an upgraded Shirley Temple that will make you forget the cloying original ever existed.