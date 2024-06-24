Next-Level Frozen Shirley Temple Recipe
The original mocktail gets a serious facelift in this all-grown-up, glitzy version of the frozen Shirley Temple. Made with ginger beer, pomegranate juice, and pomegranate molasses, and garnished with Amarena cherries, limes, and mint, this frozen sipper feels like a cross between a slushie and a Kir royale.
According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, the Shirley Temple is accredited with launching the genre of non-alcoholic drinks that are made to look, feel, and taste like their alcoholic counterparts — the mocktails. The original is a fluorescent pink mixed drink traditionally made with ginger ale and a splash of grenadine syrup garnished with a maraschino cherry. Its origin dates back to the 1930s, when, according to Shirley Temple herself, Hollywood's Brown Derby Restaurant developed the drink as an homage to the young starlet, who dined there with her family.
But in our version, we throw caution to the wind, along with bubble-gum-sweet grenadine syrup and chemical-tasting ginger ale. Instead, we add sugar, spice, and everything nice in a drink that feels sophisticated and fun, without the headache of a hangover. The result is an upgraded Shirley Temple that will make you forget the cloying original ever existed.
Gather the ingredients for this next level frozen Shirley Temple
For this sophisticated twist on the classic Shirley Temple, you'll need ice cubes, ginger beer, pomegranate juice, pomegranate molasses, freshly squeezed lime juice, Amarena cherry syrup, Amarena cherries, mint leaves, and lime slices. The resulting drink will feel sparkly, cool, and deeply layered.
Step 1: Add the ingredients to a blender
In a blender, combine the ice, ginger beer, pomegranate juice, pomegranate molasses, lime juice, and cherry syrup.
Step 2: Blend the mocktail
Blend until smooth and well-combined.
Step 3: Pour the mixture into glasses
Pour the mixture into chilled glasses.
Step 4: Garnish the mocktail
Garnish the glasses with Amarena cherries, mint leaves, and lime slices.
Step 5: Serve the frozen Shirley Temple
Serve immediately.
Can you make this frozen mocktail in a pitcher?
It's quite easy to scale up and make this sophisticated frozen pomegranate Shirley Temple mocktail in a pitcher. This is an easy way to make the drink ahead and ideal for serving a crowd, or for simply making sure you have an ample supply of this moreish mocktail to last you through an entire marathon of classic Hollywood movies.
To make a pitcher of the frozen mocktail, start by combining the ginger beer, pomegranate juice, pomegranate molasses, and lime juice in a large pitcher or plastic container. Adjust the amounts to suit the number of people you're serving but stick with the original proportions. Stir well to ensure the ingredients are thoroughly mixed. Next, transfer a portion of the mixture to a blender and add ice cubes. Blend until the desired slushy consistency is achieved. Then, pour the blended mixture back into the pitcher, and repeat the blending process with the remaining liquid, working in batches if necessary.
Once all the liquid has been blended with ice, stir the entire contents of the pitcher to combine everything evenly. At this point, you can add the Amarena cherry syrup and give it a gentle stir. With your slushy drink ready, we recommend that you cover the pitcher to avoid spills or odor contamination and place it in the freezer until ready to serve. When you're ready to serve, give the mixture a good stir to reincorporate any melted ice. Pour the frozen mocktail into glasses, and garnish each with Amarena cherries, mint leaves, and lime slices.
What other garnishes can you use with this mocktail?
The traditional garnish for a Shirley Temple mocktail is a maraschino cherry and a slice of orange or lemon, but we find this look a bit trite. To make our jewel-hued frozen mocktail feel fresh and grown-up, we used upscale Amarena cherries and fresh mint. But the options for garnishing this drink don't end there.
Fresh pomegranate arils or slices of fresh or candied ginger are also great choices that highlight the unique flavors of this version that would also help provide bursts of tangy sweetness and a whiff of invigorating spice with each sip. Raspberries or blackberries would also pair beautifully with the pomegranate notes, offering a pop of color and a hint of tartness.
For a tropical twist, you could garnish with cubes of dragonfruit or slices of starfruit. If you prefer a herbaceous element, sprigs of lemon thyme or Thai basil would provide a refreshing aroma and a subtle flavor complement. All of these options will make your drink feel inspired and attractive, without a single unnaturally pink cherry in sight.
How would you make a frozen Shirley Temple alcoholic?
While this drink feels interesting enough on its own, you can also easily make it into a boozy sip with just a couple of twists. The most straightforward approach would be to incorporate a clear, neutral spirit such as a popular brand of vodka or an aromatic, tropical white rum into the mix. Before blending the ginger beer, pomegranate juice, molasses, and lime juice with ice, simply add your desired amount of the chosen spirit to the blender. A good starting point is 2 ounces per serving, but you can adjust the quantity based on your preferred level of potency. A splash of orange liqueur, such as triple sec or Grand Marnier, could also work well, adding a citrusy undertone.
For a more complex and nuanced flavor profile, you could substitute a portion of the ginger beer with a ginger-flavored liqueur, such as Domain de Canton or King's Ginger. This would not only amplify the gingery notes but also contribute a subtle sweetness and warmth to the cocktail. Alternatively, you could experiment with fruit-based liqueurs like raspberry or cherry to complement the drink's unique flavors.