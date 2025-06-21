Anthony Bourdain's First Stop In LA Was Always This Iconic California Burger Joint

Whether you love LA or identify as a staunch, diametrically opposed New Yorker, it's an undeniable fact that Los Angeles is a heralded foodie city. As of 2024, LA is home to an impressive 24 Michelin-starred restaurants, but none of these establishments earned the coveted title as the number-one culinary destination in Anthony Bourdain's heart. In a 2015 video interview with Eater, the late great chef-slash-writer named In-N-Out Burger as his all-time favorite restaurant in Los Angeles.

"What can I say about this place?" waxed a burger-eating Bourdain. "It's the only fast food chain that I actually like and think is reasonably good for the world." The celebrity chef went on to explain that one of the main reasons he looked forward to doing "The Taste," a cooking show on which he appeared as a regular judge, is because the show taped in LA. "As soon as I arrive, I'll hit the airport In-N-Out, and on my way out of town after finishing 'The Taste,' I'll pick up another," he added.

When Bourdain hit In-N-Out for the interview, he ordered a Double-Double, Animal Style. "I'd tell you what [Animal Style] is, but I'd have to kill you," he joked. The famed Double-Double Burger includes two beef patties, two slices of American cheese, hand-leafed iceberg lettuce, tomato, onions, and In-N-Out's signature creamy burger sauce. According to the official In-N-Out website, the fan-favorite "Animal Style" — part of the chain's not-so-secret "secret menu" — adds a pickle, extra sauce, and grilled onions.