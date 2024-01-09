25 Best Restaurants In Downtown Los Angeles
Downtown Los Angeles might be best known for its breathtaking skyline and unique history but it is also home to some of the city's best restaurants. From the vibrant Arts District to Little Tokyo and from the Historic Core to the Flower District, there are several different neighborhoods within the downtown area, each with its own style, charm, and flair. Whether you're celebrating something special with an upscale, Michelin-star dinner or want to sit down for tasty and authentic pupusas in Grand Central Market, the possibilities are nearly endless.
Between the diversity and quality in DTLA, foodies from near and far should flock to the area for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Though many restaurants require a reservation to secure a spot, several casual options can be enjoyed on a whim at any time of the day. Without further ado, here is our list of the 25 best restaurants in Downtown Los Angeles. This list was gathered based on a combination of personal experience, local expertise, and professional reviews.
Camphor
Boasting one Michelin star, Camphor is a unique fusion of French and Indian cuisine located in the heart of the Arts District. If the idea of a formal tasting menu at a Michelin-starred restaurant intimidates you, you'll love the a la carte ordering at Camphor. That said, a few signature items shouldn't be missed. Though it may seem simple, the bread and butter is a must-order appetizer, as are the stuffed clams. For your entree, opt for the lobster with saffron risotto.
(213) 626-8888
923 E 3rd St #109, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Bestia
Since 2012, Bestia has been a go-to for locals looking for consistent and high-quality Italian cuisine in DTLA. This modern and dimly lit restaurant is best known for its pizzas and pastas, all made fresh in-house. If you like a little heat, order the spicy lamb sausage pizza or the lobster squid ink spaghetti. The ricotta gnocchi is a wonderful vegetarian option, as is the classic Margherita pizza. Prefer more protein? You can't go wrong with slow-roasted lamb neck or the tender Wagyu ribeye.
(213) 514-5724
2121 E 7th Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90021
Niku X
Looking to enjoy dinner and a show in DTLA? NIKU X offers a contemporary yakiniku experience that showcases the beauty of Japanese Wagyu. The massive Japanese steakhouse stands at 9,000 square feet, and guests can choose between one of the Yakiniku tasting menus and the Tomahawk tasting menu. Though the $230 Yakiniku tasting menu is the most popular, the smaller $150 Yakiniku menu features unique favorites like A5 top blade and beef tongue. However, if you're looking to go all out, try the Tomahawk tasting menu for two.
(323) 920-0302
900 Wilshire Blvd Ste 212, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Kato
Enjoy a one-of-a-kind Michelin-starred meal when you sit down for dinner at Kato. Located at The ROW DTLA, Kato puts a modern spin on Taiwanese fare in a polished and contemporary setting. The seasonal tasting menu can be enjoyed for $275, but you'll definitely want to enhance it with the optional $135 wine flight. That said, if you're not in the mood to drink, consider the $85 alcohol-free flight. The bar tasting menu is a little less formal and can be enjoyed for $170.
(213) 797-5770
777 S Alameda St Building 1, Suite 114, Los Angeles, CA 90021
Pizzeria Bianco
Pizzeria Bianco is the namesake of Chef Chris Bianco, who rose to fame after creating his original restaurant in Phoenix, Arizona. Chef Bianco has even been featured on Chef's Table: Pizza, and since opening in 2022, Pizzeria Bianco has become one of the most popular pizza spots in all of Los Angeles. With that, getting a reservation can be pretty tough, but the food is worth the wait. Though the pizza is the star of the show, the small plates and salads shouldn't be slept on. If you want a true taste of Bianco's talents, be sure to order the iconic pistachio and red onion-topped Rosa pizza.
pizzeriabianco.com/los-angeles
(213) 372-5155
1320 E 7th St #100, Los Angeles, CA 90021
Hayato
Also located at The ROW DTLA, Hayato has been awarded two Michelin stars and remains one of the city's most exclusive Japanese dining experiences. With only seven seats in the entire restaurant, guests are treated to a true kaiseki experience unlike anything else you'll find in Los Angeles. The open kitchen design allows you to have an up close and personal experience with the chef, and the omakase dinner costs a whopping $350 per person, proving just how special this experience truly is.
(213) 395-0607
1320 E 7th St #126, Los Angeles, CA 90021
Girl & The Goat
Created by Chef Stephanie Izard, the Chicago original Girl & The Goat has made quite the name for itself in LA. The bright, airy, and plant-filled interior sets an aesthetic backdrop for dinner, drinks, or a weekend brunch. The dishes at this New American are intended to be shared, so it's best to order a handful of them for the entire table depending on how many people you're dining with. Start with the naan and dips before enjoying the roasted oysters, shrimp and crispy greens salad, and sauteed green beans.
girlandthegoat.com/los-angeles
(213) 799-4628
555-3 Mateo St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Cabra
Also created by Chef Stephanie Izard, Cabra serves up delightful Peruvian cuisine on top of the Hoxton, Downtown LA. If possible, make a reservation during sunset so you can watch the sky dance as you sip on a classic pisco sour or one of the other signature cocktails. In true Peruvian fashion, the bass ceviche with leche de tigre is a traditional appetizer that you won't want to miss, but the tuna and tots is a more unique, though equally impressive, seafood dish. Chef Izard also enjoys a reputation for perfecting crispy pork shank, another sure-fire favorite.
(213) 725-5858
1060 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Pine and Crane
Whether you dine in or grab take-out, Pine and Crane ranks as the ultimate place for comforting Taiwanese cuisine in DTLA. Between the colorful patio and the spacious interior, the restaurant itself is pretty huge, and locals always flood in throughout the week. Though the dinner menu is incredibly popular, breakfast offerings range from chive and egg pockets to daikon rice cakes. That said, the Dan Dan noodles, vegan mapo tofu, and shrimp wontons are a few of the most beloved items on the lunch and dinner menu.
(213) 536-5292
1120 S Grand Ave Suite 101, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Sonoratown
Quality Mexican cuisine isn't hard to come by in Los Angeles but Sonoratown boasts some of the city's best tacos. The homemade flour tortillas are perfectly charred, maintaining a chewy and soft texture that really sets the foundation for the tacos and burritos. Cooking over a mesquite charcoal flame also gives the meat and tortillas a smokey and enticing flavor, and you can rest easy knowing that everything is cooked to perfection. From grilled steak to chicken to braised beef head, these tasty tacos are topped with avocado salsa, cabbage, and red salsa.
(213) 222-5071
208 E 8th St, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Baar Baar
Baar Baar opened in Los Angeles in 2023 and became a pretty instant hit. The upscale New Indian menu meets with an elegant and artsy interior to make Baar Baar the ideal date night spot. Though traditional Indian flavors and techniques are used, each dish relies on locally sourced produce, yielding fresh and delectable results in every bite. However, the cocktails benefit from just as much thought and effort, with unique concoctions like the gin-based Lagaan and fresh Slumdog Millionaire stealing the show thanks to their vibrant flavors.
(213) 266-8989
705 W 9th St, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Sarita's Pupuseria
Grand Central Market, one of the city's most iconic foodie destinations, lets you explore everything from oysters to ice cream. No visit to GCM is complete, however, without a stop at Sarita's Pupuseria. The handmade pupusas at the Salvadoran restaurant are filled with everything from cheese to chicken to spinach, and you can choose from more than a dozen different options. The coleslaw balances out the rich and filling pupusa but you can also order heartier sides like the fried plantains or yuca con chicharron.
grandcentralmarket.com/vendors/saritas-pupuseria
(213) 626-6320
317 S Broadway E5, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Damian
Known for its sleek interior and modern menu, the Arts District staple Damian blends coastal cuisine with traditional Mexican cooking. You can select from several different margarita options but the frozen yuzu is perhaps the most unique and zesty. From the uni tostada to the lobster al pastor, the menu includes a decent amount of seafood. However, those who prefer beef or chicken will be drawn to dishes like carne asada and duck carnitas. Be sure to save room for the banana leaf flan at dessert.
(213) 270-0178
2132 E 7th Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90021
Yangban
Having recently undergone a renovation toward the end of 2023, Yangban is back and better than ever. Located in the bustling Arts District, Yangban features dim lighting and exposed brick walls with hand-painted murals, creating a mysterious and exclusive setting. The menu focuses on Korean cuisine but with a contemporary twist, and you'll find unique changes to your favorite dishes such as banchan and sujebi. Many of the dishes, while rooted in tradition, are plated artfully and given elevated enhancements to catch your gaze and wow your tastebuds.
(213) 866-1987
712 S Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90021
Rossoblu
Each section of the beautiful and delicious restaurant Rossoblur possesses its own charm, and whether you sit near the colorful mural in the main dining room or outside on the plant-adorned patio, you'll be immersed in a romantic ambiance that excuses luxury in every corner. If you're a fan of Bourbon, you'll love The Oro cocktail. If not, check out the pretty extraordinary wine list. For food, start with the house-baked assorted bread and butter before diving into the handmade pastas or grilled meats.
(213) 749-1099
1124 San Julian St, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Redbird
Redbird boasts one of the most legendary restaurant layouts in all of Los Angeles. This massive New American restaurant sits in a historic space that was once a cathedral-turned-event venue. Whether you're in one of the chic dining rooms or attending an event out by the gardens, you'll feel right at home while indulging in a glass of wine or a seasonal cocktail. It's imperative to start every dinner at Redbird with the famous Everything Parker Rolls, but you should also order the chicken liver mousse early on.
(213) 788-1191
114 E 2nd St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
San Laurel
Located at the Conrad Los Angeles, San Laurel by Chef Jose Andres is a Spanish dream come true. Enjoy epic views of the Walt Disney Concert Hall as you sip on a glass of Grenache or bubbles. When ordering for the table, kick things off with the beefsteak tomato tartare, hiramasa crudo, and grilled baby gem salad. From duck breast to rack of lamb, expect plenty of variety when it comes to the main course, but the Wagyu flat iron steals the show every time.
(213) 349-8585
100 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Holy Basil
Say hello to Holy Basil! This beloved Thai restaurant brings a true taste of Bangkok's street food scene right to the heart of DTLA. Best of all, if you live in the area, Holy Basil will deliver right to your door. So far as its noodles, nothing beats the sweet and savory pad see ew, but those seeking to try something new should take a chance on the yellow curry rigatoni. If you need some greens on the side, order the spicy shishitos and treat yourself to a Thai lager for the full experience.
(213) 559-4994
718 S Los Angeles St space A, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Orsa & Winston
Italian and Japanese fusion might seem like an odd combo but Orsa & Winston proves that it is a match made in heaven. Boasting one Michelin star, Orsa & Winston should be at the top of your list for a celebratory evening out in LA. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., and you'll need to make a reservation in advance. The menu changes regularly but you can always expect five courses for $125.
(213) 687-0300
Farmers and Merchants Bank Building, 122 4th St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
LA Cha Cha Chá
In the mood for margaritas and Mexican food as the sun sets? Go to LA Cha Cha Chá. This vibrant and lively rooftop offers one of the best views in DTLA, but the food is equally as enticing. Sip on the spicy pineapple margarita or switch things up with the strawberry milk punch before diving into some guacamole as your appetizer. The bone marrow esquites are another solid starter, as is the shrimp aguachile. For your main course, the whole Mayan octopus is a hit among seafood lovers, while the carnitas are a classic.
213-548-8487
812 E 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Bavel
Bavel is the sister restaurant to Bestia, only, rather than serving Italian cuisine, Bavel specializes in all things Middle Eastern. The light brick walls and rustic wooden tables create a warm and inviting atmosphere perfect for everything from group outings to romantic date nights. The traditional spreads such as the baba ghanoush and cannellini hummus are great for sharing but you'll also want to branch out and try other appetizers, like the fried quail, dry-aged trout crudo, and grilled prawns. If you don't fill up on starters, go for the popular braised Wagyu beef cheek as your main.
(213) 232-4966
500 Mateo St #102, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Pearl River Deli
Anyone hankering for Chinese takeout in the DTLA area should check out Pearl River Deli. Only open Friday through Saturday, this weekend gem is often in high demand, so don't be surprised if some of your favorite items sell out before the day ends. The Hainan chicken rice plate, one of the restaurant's most popular items, comes served with fresh cucumbers and a sweet chili sauce. The beef curry noodle with braised short rib is a rich and decadent dish that is a bit heartier and pairs nicely with some sauteed garlic gailan on the side.
(213) 331-1696
935 Mei Ling Wy, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Aizen Udon
Caught a craving for udon? Aizen Udon is the ultimate place for a warm bowl of noodles on a chilly day. The petite appetizers allow you to get a small taste of some signature items before heading into the main course at this Japanese favorite. That said, the shrimp steamed egg custard is a unique and flavorful starter. You can even enjoy fresh, assorted sashimi if you're a sushi lover. Not sure which udon dish to order? The kinoko udon is a classic option made with a dashi broth and assorted mushrooms, but the signature udon creations are a lot more unique and flavorful.
(213) 334-9814
333 S Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Yess
The trendy and modern Japanese restaurant Yess serves a $110 tasting menu Wednesday through Saturday. The menu changes with the seasons, so even loyal regulars can expect to indulge in new dishes at each visit. On Sundays, Yess offers a la carte dining for lunch and dinner, giving guests the chance to enjoy the elevated fare in a more casual manner and setting. If you require plant-based options, Yess always ensures that a vegan menu is available for order.
2001 E 7th St, Los Angeles, CA 90021
Oriel
Unwind with a glass of wine in hand at the charming and idyllic French bistro, Oriel. Located in Chinatown, Oriel is a contemporary wine bar that features large, floor-to-ceiling windows, ample greenery, and a cozy neighborhood ambiance. If you stop by between 4:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., you can enjoy discounted bites and drinks. In addition to unique wine varietals, Oriel also serves beer on tap, crisp ciders, and sparkling aperitifs. When it comes to food, it's best to order a handful of dishes to share with the table. Several other solid items include escargot, steak tartare, and bibb lettuce salad.
(213) 253-9419
1135 N Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA 90012