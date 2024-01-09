25 Best Restaurants In Downtown Los Angeles

Downtown Los Angeles might be best known for its breathtaking skyline and unique history but it is also home to some of the city's best restaurants. From the vibrant Arts District to Little Tokyo and from the Historic Core to the Flower District, there are several different neighborhoods within the downtown area, each with its own style, charm, and flair. Whether you're celebrating something special with an upscale, Michelin-star dinner or want to sit down for tasty and authentic pupusas in Grand Central Market, the possibilities are nearly endless.

Between the diversity and quality in DTLA, foodies from near and far should flock to the area for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Though many restaurants require a reservation to secure a spot, several casual options can be enjoyed on a whim at any time of the day. Without further ado, here is our list of the 25 best restaurants in Downtown Los Angeles. This list was gathered based on a combination of personal experience, local expertise, and professional reviews.