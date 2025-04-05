The Beef Suppliers Behind McDonald's Iconic Burgers

You might not think of McDonald's as the highest quality burger, but the fast food icon wouldn't be what it is today without having some reliable beef suppliers. Every year McDonald's serves north of 6 billion burgers worldwide, consuming around two billion pounds of beef. Even in the United States alone a billion pounds of beef is produced every year to make all of McDonald's iconic menu items from the small basic hamburger to the Big Mac. And while some people may question what goes into a McDonald's burger, the reality is they are 100% real beef, with only salt and pepper added as they cook. That kind of industrial scale cooking requires suppliers that can be relied on to deliver consistent quality beef, and for decades McDonald's has relied on two big partners to do that: Lopez Foods and Keystone Foods.

McDonald's relationship with both of these suppliers is clearly a major part of its business, as both have been working with the chain for over 30 years, delivering not just beef but also chicken. Based in Oklahoma, Lopez Foods was created in the '90s specifically to supply McDonald's with beef after the company became concerned that rivals could buy into its supply chains. Keystone Foods goes back further, growing out of a family-owned beef business that was transformed by longtime owner Herb Lotman. Both businesses don't just supply McDonald's with beef, they've been behind some of the chain's biggest innovations.