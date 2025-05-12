It's Official: This Is The Worst Fast Food Sauce
Fast food can be a simple pleasure when you don't feel like cooking and want a quick bite. Whether you're looking for pizza, burgers, or just about anything else, there's a fast food chain to satisfy your cravings. With all of these fabulous foods comes a cavalcade of complementary sauces suitable for dipping, drizzling, and more. Among the many different fast food sauces to choose from, one bottoms out at being the all-time least appealing. With so many different chicken options on its menu, you would think Jack in the Box would offer a worthwhile buffalo sauce as a go-with. Unfortunately, its variation of Frank's RedHot, the standard for buffalo sauce, falls short of both Tasting Table's rankings and customer expectations.
Per Tasting Table's assessment, what makes this Jack in the Box sauce the worst is its lack of uniqueness and substance. Essentially, it's a basic Frank's RedHot sauce with a bit of grated carrot added. The flavor is lacking and just doesn't measure up to the rest of Jack's typically appetizing dips. There isn't enough to the sauce to distinguish it from the rest, and it isn't worth pairing up with your favorite chicken, fries, or other dippables.
Jack in the Box's bad buffalo sauce
Tasting Table isn't the only one giving this sauce a below-average grade. Fans indicate the texture and taste of the Jack in the Box Frank's RedHot buffalo sauce gives the impression of a standard hot sauce that's been mixed with a thickening agent or butter-flavored oil. The overall off-putting nature of the sauce is made all the worse knowing that the superior option, Jack's "spicy good sauce," was recently discontinued, leaving fans with even fewer choices for a reasonably-flavored dip. With plenty of grocery store copycats for fast food sauces available, you'd be better off trying to assemble your own at home.
Of course, when you want a fully-fledged fast food meal that's excellent from start to finish, you'll need something that hits all points between food, drink, and sauce. It's unfortunate that the Frank's RedHot sauce hinders a meal that should be quick and easy to enjoy. You can always try mixing the buffalo sauce with hot taco sauce for extra heat or buttermilk house sauce for better texture — or even all three for a bit more flair.