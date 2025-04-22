Why Frank's RedHot Is The Standard For Buffalo Sauce
There are a lot of flavors that are considered especially American, like a classic Southern barbecue or ranch dressing, but few condiments have stolen the country's heart quite like Buffalo wing sauce. Given its ubiquity on restaurant menus, it's hard to believe that Buffalo sauce wasn't that common of a flavor before the last few decades. The sauce itself was only invented in the '60s. But after starting out primarily as a way to flavor its namesake, Buffalo wings, the sauce is now used for cauliflower, fried fish sandwiches, pizza, eggs, and even vegetables like these butter-roasted Buffalo carrots. If you look at any Buffalo sauce recipe, you'll notice that many often specify using Frank's RedHot over standard hot sauce.
The reason for that is pretty simple: Frank's is the hot sauce used in the first Buffalo wing recipe. While the origin story of Buffalo wings has been disputed, the hot sauce that became popular nationwide was first made at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York, in 1964. The family that owned Anchor Bar, the Bellissimos, whipped up the wings as a bit of improv, either to use up unwanted chicken wings or to satiate some late-night bar regulars. The recipe was (and still is) super simple, consisting of just hot sauce and butter, with a few optional extras, like vinegar or garlic powder. The hot sauce the Bellissimos used was Frank's, so that's the taste profile that became associated with "Buffalo" flavor.
Frank's RedHot has been the Buffalo standard for decades
Despite being made in Missouri today, Frank's was actually founded by the eponymous owner Jacob Frank in Cincinnati, Ohio, back in the 1910s. He traveled to Louisiana and partnered with local Adam Estilette to create the hot sauce, but production was finished back in Ohio. This might explain why it was a popular hot sauce a few decades later in nearby Buffalo, New York.
So, what makes Frank's different from other hot sauces? Well, to start, Louisiana-style hot sauces are made with aged cayenne peppers and are famous for their more tangy, vinegar-forward flavor compared to other styles. Unlike other Louisiana hot sauces like Crystal or Tabasco, Frank's RedHot contains added garlic for a slightly more savory flavor and has a fresher taste of chile. Additionally, it has a slightly milder heat than other styles, which makes it a less intense, more crowd-pleasing sauce.
Frank's doesn't always have the complexity of some other more aged alternatives, but as the base of a sauce where you are adding other ingredients, it provides a distinct, sharp counterpoint to the butter in the Buffalo sauce. The truth is that you can use any of your favorite hot sauces, especially Louisiana-style brands, to make Buffalo sauce, and it can turn out great. However, Frank's RedHot has remained the standard for 60 years for good reason, so why mess with success?