There are a lot of flavors that are considered especially American, like a classic Southern barbecue or ranch dressing, but few condiments have stolen the country's heart quite like Buffalo wing sauce. Given its ubiquity on restaurant menus, it's hard to believe that Buffalo sauce wasn't that common of a flavor before the last few decades. The sauce itself was only invented in the '60s. But after starting out primarily as a way to flavor its namesake, Buffalo wings, the sauce is now used for cauliflower, fried fish sandwiches, pizza, eggs, and even vegetables like these butter-roasted Buffalo carrots. If you look at any Buffalo sauce recipe, you'll notice that many often specify using Frank's RedHot over standard hot sauce.

The reason for that is pretty simple: Frank's is the hot sauce used in the first Buffalo wing recipe. While the origin story of Buffalo wings has been disputed, the hot sauce that became popular nationwide was first made at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York, in 1964. The family that owned Anchor Bar, the Bellissimos, whipped up the wings as a bit of improv, either to use up unwanted chicken wings or to satiate some late-night bar regulars. The recipe was (and still is) super simple, consisting of just hot sauce and butter, with a few optional extras, like vinegar or garlic powder. The hot sauce the Bellissimos used was Frank's, so that's the taste profile that became associated with "Buffalo" flavor.