Butter-Roasted Buffalo Carrots Recipe

While buffalo wings are often considered a must-have snack for the Super Bowl and other sporting events, non-meat eaters may feel a bit left out. With them in mind, recipe developer Tess Le Moing created this dish that she feels is "a great option to serve at your next game day party." She cooks the carrots at high heat after coating them in buffalo sauce and butter, explaining that the latter ingredient "brings out their natural sweetness and great roasted flavor and texture." There's no need to worry if the carrots look slightly burnt when they come out of the oven, as Le Moing assures us that "the slight char you get from the burnt butter makes [the dish] taste meaty."

Once the carrots are cooked, Le Moing likes to pile on some toppings. Sour cream, she says, "not only tames the heat but also adds a delightful creaminess to each bite," while blue cheese crumbles are reminiscent of the blue cheese dressing, a classic dipping sauce for Buffalo wings. Even the chopped celery leaves she sprinkles on top are a nod to the celery sticks frequently found as a wing side. This green garnish also makes for what Le Moing calls "a visually stunning dish."