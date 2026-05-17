This Popeyes Hack Upgrades Tenders With One Simple Combo Order

It's no secret that chicken is Popeye's speciality, but ordering chicken on its own without any sauces, sides, or sweets is no fun. Enter the fast food hack: There are many. However, thanks to tons of great ideas out there, whether you're looking to save a few bucks on your McDonald's meal or make your Wendy's Frosty taste expensive. When it comes to Popeye's, one of the very best hacks involves ordering not just chicken tenders, but a spicy sauce and a side of mac and cheese, too. Once you try this combo, you'll never be able to order chicken tenders on their own again.

Whether you like to dip your chicken in Buttermilk Ranch Sauce or Wild Honey Mustard, Popeye's has a sauce to suit almost everybody's palate. For this hack, you'll want to order the Sweet Heat Sauce, which isn't overly spicy but possesses a mild heat. In the box you receive your chicken tenders in (we recommend ordering eight of them), pour a pack of this sauce directly over the tenders. Shake it up so that each tender is coated, and then place a few tenders on top of your cup of mac and cheese. You might not be able to fit all of them in the cup at once, but if you crush them up a bit with your fork, you'll have better luck. Or, simply transfer everything to a plate. It might sound strange, but trust us: This combo is worth the trouble.