Does Popeyes Sell Its Sauces?

Home to Louisiana-inspired fast food and even the absolute best fish sandwich, Popeyes knows how to bring the flavor. Its bold mix of heat and sweet is evident among its many popular chicken items and crave-worthy side dishes that include Cajun-spiced fries, mashed potatoes with gravy, red beans and rice, and so much more. Of course, any good chicken spot must offer a bevy of complementary dipping sauces, which Popeyes has in droves. Its Buttermilk Ranch sauce ranks highly in Tasting Table's estimations of the top fast food ranch sauces and its Blackened Ranch is truly off the charts. If you've been wondering whether oyou could purchase Popeyes sauces to have at home, you'll be pleased to know that Popeyes Sweet Heat and Blackened Ranch dipping sauces are both available for purchase in 18-ounce bottles on Amazon and at major grocery retailers, with its Mardi Gras Mustard joining the lineup soon.

If you usually grab a few extra dipping cups at the counter, this will be a new way to satiate your sauce desires on a larger scale. The sauces are intended primarily for dipping chicken into, but there's a lot you can do with these sauces to make your homemade dishes shine.