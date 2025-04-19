The Absolute Best Fish Sandwich Comes From This Fried Chicken Chain

During spring, many restaurants promote fish-rich menus to attract customers observing the Catholic tradition of Lent. On the heels of a fierce and ongoing competition colloquially known as the "chicken sandwich wars," fast food giants have entered a new race to the top that begins at the bottom of the sea. Tasting Table put in the time and effort to research which fast food fish sandwich was the absolute best and, surprisingly, a menu item from a fried chicken restaurant took the top spot. In addition to recently debuting an unreal variety of pickle-flavored menu items, Popeye's can now lay claim to serving a top-tier flounder sandwich that comes in both spicy and regular varieties.

The only real problem with the sandwich is its limited seasonal availability. With a composition paralleling that of its viral chicken sandwich, the fish filet sits atop the same style of bun and is coated in the same fan-favorite Louisiana seasoning, coupled with tangy pickle slices and a pickle-rich tartar sauce in lieu of classic mayo. It's no wonder fans are clamoring to see the sandwich as a permanent year 'round option.