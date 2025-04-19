The Absolute Best Fish Sandwich Comes From This Fried Chicken Chain
During spring, many restaurants promote fish-rich menus to attract customers observing the Catholic tradition of Lent. On the heels of a fierce and ongoing competition colloquially known as the "chicken sandwich wars," fast food giants have entered a new race to the top that begins at the bottom of the sea. Tasting Table put in the time and effort to research which fast food fish sandwich was the absolute best and, surprisingly, a menu item from a fried chicken restaurant took the top spot. In addition to recently debuting an unreal variety of pickle-flavored menu items, Popeye's can now lay claim to serving a top-tier flounder sandwich that comes in both spicy and regular varieties.
The only real problem with the sandwich is its limited seasonal availability. With a composition paralleling that of its viral chicken sandwich, the fish filet sits atop the same style of bun and is coated in the same fan-favorite Louisiana seasoning, coupled with tangy pickle slices and a pickle-rich tartar sauce in lieu of classic mayo. It's no wonder fans are clamoring to see the sandwich as a permanent year 'round option.
Popeye's fish sandwich doesn't flounder in the rankings
There are many reasons why Popeyes' flounder fish sandwich stands out above the rest. For one, it bucks the bland trend of pollock in favor of flounder, a tasty fish that holds up well to frying. By modeling the flounder fish sandwich in the image of its already successful chicken, Popeyes achieves what most other fast food giants cannot, which is a uniquely flavorful food item. Additionally, like its chicken, the fish sandwich can be ordered in either classic or spicy versions, which is yet another advantage that Popeyes' offering has over other chains with considerably more basic versions.
Fans have shown a lot of love for the flounder sandwich, noting that it actually tastes like fish and that the fried filet has a pleasing texture between a crispy outside and tender, flaky inside. Value-wise, customers also praise the fact that the piece of fish is considerably larger than that of most other fast food sandwiches. Having two flavor options allows people to customize their experience to suit their personal tastes, with some noting that the spicy spread is actually fairly intense. It's worth popping over to your local Popeyes to make sure you catch the absolute best fish sandwich before it's too late!