Every Popeye's Side Dish, Ranked Worst To Best

Taking the bottom spot on my list is Popeyes' red beans and rice. I've never been the biggest fan of red beans, but even still, I could tell that these were just not up to snuff. The company's description of the product — "Smooth red beans served with seasoned rice" — is accurate enough, but unfortunately, this side leaves much to be desired. For starters, you can see oil floating on top of the beans in the above photo, which didn't make me particularly hopeful that the quality of the side would be great. As it turns out, I was right.

Advertisement

A regular side of the red beans and rice dish will give you 250 calories worth of very mediocre red beans and rice. Unfortunately, I couldn't find a single thing I enjoyed about this dish. The textures were all wrong — the whole thing was incredibly mushy, and the rice retained very little bite, making it almost feel as if I was trying to chew an unpleasant puree. As far as flavor goes, the red beans and rice were far too salty and tasted incredibly processed, and the entire dish had a certain artificial chemical-esque flavor to it that wasn't appetizing, to say the least. I had to force myself to take a second bite of this to write an accurate review; overall, I really don't think it's worth getting, and you should choose any of Popeyes' other sides over this one.

Advertisement