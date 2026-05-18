Is A Five Guys Burger Worth Buying In 2026?

It's hard to argue with the taste and quality of a Five Guys Burger and an order of fries. In fact, the Virginia-based burger chain ranked as America's most popular burger spot in a YouGov study. But with fast food prices continuing to climb, customers are starting to ask: Is Five Guys still worth buying anymore? For a fast food burger, it was always on the pricey side, with some saying it's one of many overpriced burger chains that aren't worth it, but the fresh ingredients and service helped justify the cost.

Some Five Guys fans have recently cut down on their visits because it's getting too expensive. As one Reddit user put it, "For $32, I can get takeout from numerous places and still have leftovers for lunch." And it gets even harder to justify the price when many customers say Five Guys' fry portions have been shrinking.

Another Redditor stated that the high prices allow them to eating there "once a year," adding that "We have an In-N-Out down the same street that I can feed two people full meals for the same price." Granted, most of the complaints are about the price, not the taste, although a few customers say the burgers could use more seasoning since Five Guys refuses to season its burgers. Still, whether or not Five Guys is worth it entirely depends on your price sensitivity and how much you value a quality burger with unlimited toppings. If it's more of an occasional treat or price simply isn't a major concern, Five Guys may still feel worth it.