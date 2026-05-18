Is A Five Guys Burger Worth Buying In 2026?
It's hard to argue with the taste and quality of a Five Guys Burger and an order of fries. In fact, the Virginia-based burger chain ranked as America's most popular burger spot in a YouGov study. But with fast food prices continuing to climb, customers are starting to ask: Is Five Guys still worth buying anymore? For a fast food burger, it was always on the pricey side, with some saying it's one of many overpriced burger chains that aren't worth it, but the fresh ingredients and service helped justify the cost.
Some Five Guys fans have recently cut down on their visits because it's getting too expensive. As one Reddit user put it, "For $32, I can get takeout from numerous places and still have leftovers for lunch." And it gets even harder to justify the price when many customers say Five Guys' fry portions have been shrinking.
Another Redditor stated that the high prices allow them to eating there "once a year," adding that "We have an In-N-Out down the same street that I can feed two people full meals for the same price." Granted, most of the complaints are about the price, not the taste, although a few customers say the burgers could use more seasoning since Five Guys refuses to season its burgers. Still, whether or not Five Guys is worth it entirely depends on your price sensitivity and how much you value a quality burger with unlimited toppings. If it's more of an occasional treat or price simply isn't a major concern, Five Guys may still feel worth it.
Why some fans still swear FIve Guys is worth it
Despite the criticism Five Guys gets for being overpriced, there are still many who believe you get what you pay for. One Reddit user broke it down by comparing burger joints in the area, with Five Guys' Little Burger and fries coming in just a few bucks over combos from McDonald's, Wendy's, A&W, and Harvey's, although those came with a drink.
Another perk that Five Guys has is that they have gone international, despite some notable Five Guys closures close to home. "I will say it's a nice taste of home while I'm living in Shanghai," states one Youtube commenter. For some customers, it's worth it to get a classic American burger throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia whenever you're feeling homesick.
If price is the only thing keeping you away from Five Guys, there are a few ways to avoid overspending, including waiting for steep discounts on Uber Eats. One former employee shared their tips with Business Insider, stating that a Little Burger, despite the name, is enough to fill up, especially if you load up on toppings. They also mentioned that the Little Fry is enough to feed up to a couple of people. At the end of the day, whether Five Guys feels overpriced or completely worth it depends on how much value you place on fresh ingredients, generous portions, and a burger that still feels a step above typical fast food.