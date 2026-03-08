Why This Popular (And Expensive) Chain Refuses To Season Its Burgers
Usually, when you order food at a restaurant and it comes out under-seasoned, it's a bad thing. However, at the popular burger chain Five Guys, it's the norm. As proudly shared on the brand's official FAQ page, Five Guys does not season any of its never-frozen beef patties. "We believe the beef we serve is juicy and flavorful enough without seasoning," the chain explains, referring folks to the condiment station for salt and pepper packets should they wish to add their own.
If you make your own juicy beef burger at home, you're probably used to adding a base layer of seasoning to your burgers, namely salt and pepper. Typically, the salt isn't added until the patties are shaped and ready to grill, as the salt sucks moisture out of the meat and changes its texture. From a restaurant-efficiency perspective, it may not make sense for employees to take the extra time to season the patties as they cook — especially if they're going to be coated in salty toppings by the customer. Plus, if the burger is being eaten with its salty fries (which Five Guys famously fries in peanut oil), the seasoning on the burger may otherwise go unnoticed.
Not one of the five guys will season your burger
Just because you're ordering a non-seasoned patty doesn't mean you won't get your fair share of sodium at Five Guys. Just a single hamburger patty on a bun consists of 380 milligrams of sodium (between 1,500 and 2,000 milligrams per day is the recommended maximum). While the burger may seem like a pretty safe choice when it comes to sodium, the numbers start to rise when you factor in the toppings — 400 milligrams for barbecue sauce, a little over 200 milligrams per two slices of bacon, and between 240 and 260 milligrams for pickles.
So, if you want to make the flavor of your burger saltier, consider adding one (or more) of these higher-sodium toppings. You can also lean on Five Guys' "Popular Picks" combinations if you don't want to pick and choose individual toppings. Alternatively, make your sandwich saltier by marrying your sandwich with the chain's iconic fries. For reference, the smallest original fry size has over 500 milligrams of sodium, while a large has over 1,300 milligrams. If you want to really enhance those umami, meaty flavors, grab a handful of salt-covered fries and tuck them between your bun for the perfect Five Guys experience — no extra seasoning required.