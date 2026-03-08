Why This Popular (And Expensive) Chain Refuses To Season Its Burgers

Usually, when you order food at a restaurant and it comes out under-seasoned, it's a bad thing. However, at the popular burger chain Five Guys, it's the norm. As proudly shared on the brand's official FAQ page, Five Guys does not season any of its never-frozen beef patties. "We believe the beef we serve is juicy and flavorful enough without seasoning," the chain explains, referring folks to the condiment station for salt and pepper packets should they wish to add their own.

If you make your own juicy beef burger at home, you're probably used to adding a base layer of seasoning to your burgers, namely salt and pepper. Typically, the salt isn't added until the patties are shaped and ready to grill, as the salt sucks moisture out of the meat and changes its texture. From a restaurant-efficiency perspective, it may not make sense for employees to take the extra time to season the patties as they cook — especially if they're going to be coated in salty toppings by the customer. Plus, if the burger is being eaten with its salty fries (which Five Guys famously fries in peanut oil), the seasoning on the burger may otherwise go unnoticed.