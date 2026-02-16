Every Five Guys 'Popular Picks' Burger Topping Combination, Tasted And Ranked

I love a good burger. I don't care if it's from a fast-food joint or a high-end steakhouse. If it's good, I'm there. Sometimes, though, I want a burger that's kind of middle of the road — a quality burger that's elevated yet still casual. That's when I head to my local Five Guys.

For the past year or so, my go-to Five Guys order has been a cheeseburger with grilled jalapeños, onions, and mustard. But recently, I noticed that the brand's website highlights a handful of favorite burger builds under its Popular Picks section. The topping combos sounded too good to ignore, so I decided to give them each a try and rank them worst to best — it was high time I branched out from my usual order anyway.

More methodology details are at the end of this article, but, in short, I based the rankings on overall taste — juiciness, flavor, and texture — along with overall "wow" factor. These were, after all, Five Guys' most hyped combinations, so I wanted to be impressed. Read on to see which Popular Picks burger from the fast food chain is the best of the best.