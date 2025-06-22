These Are The Absolute Best Types Of Onions For Grilling

When picking up supplies for grilling, you might know exactly what type of burgers you want, and precisely how many ears of corn, but what about the onions? There are so many different kinds of onion but most people just choose the type they use for all other cooking. We spoke to celebrity chef Robbie Shoults, owner of Marshall Mercantile, High Horse 1898, and third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, who told us everything you need to know about the best types of onion for grilling.

According to Shoults, "The best onions for grilling, in my opinion, are Vidalia and the Texas 1015s." He prefers these two varieties in particular because "you can cut big, juicy slices or grill them whole." The high sugar content in these yellow onions also helps with caramelization. Shoults says, "With a mild, sweet flavor, they are sure to please everyone on your guest list."

As for how to grill Vidalia and Texas 1015 onions, Shoults says, "Key tips for grilling onions are lightly coating them with oil and seasoning before grilling so they don't stick. I would also recommend cutting them really thick to help them hold up to the heat better and make them less likely to fall apart."