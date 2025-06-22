These Are The Absolute Best Types Of Onions For Grilling
When picking up supplies for grilling, you might know exactly what type of burgers you want, and precisely how many ears of corn, but what about the onions? There are so many different kinds of onion but most people just choose the type they use for all other cooking. We spoke to celebrity chef Robbie Shoults, owner of Marshall Mercantile, High Horse 1898, and third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, who told us everything you need to know about the best types of onion for grilling.
According to Shoults, "The best onions for grilling, in my opinion, are Vidalia and the Texas 1015s." He prefers these two varieties in particular because "you can cut big, juicy slices or grill them whole." The high sugar content in these yellow onions also helps with caramelization. Shoults says, "With a mild, sweet flavor, they are sure to please everyone on your guest list."
As for how to grill Vidalia and Texas 1015 onions, Shoults says, "Key tips for grilling onions are lightly coating them with oil and seasoning before grilling so they don't stick. I would also recommend cutting them really thick to help them hold up to the heat better and make them less likely to fall apart."
What are Vidalias and Texas 1015 onions?
Vidalia onions come from the south, in particular a small town in Georgia named Vidalia, where the allium gets its name. The onion is a source of pride for the southern state, earning a spot as the official Georgian vegetable in 1990 and accounting for about 40% of U.S. onion production in the springtime. There are strict government regulations behind Vidalia onions that say an onion can only be dubbed Vidalia if it's grown within one of 20 specific counties in Georgia. Thanks to a lack of sulfur in the soil, Vidalia onions are unusually sweet and significantly less pungent than other yellow onions, making them ideal for grilling or even consuming raw.
Similarly, Texas 1015 onions are well known for being distinctly sweet, yet again lacking those classic properties that give onions a reputation for causing tears. These large, light-colored bulbs are grown only in Texas and are the result of specific cultivation from a collaboration with Texas A&M University horticulture professor Dr. Leonard Pike. Its name comes from both the location where it was developed and the date on which farmers recommend the bulbs be planted, October 15. Super sweet Texas 1015s are many chefs' onions of choice for making salsas, slicing on burgers, or grilling to sweet, caramelized perfection (and when you're done, here's the best way to store those caramelized onions).