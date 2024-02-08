The Best Way To Store Caramelized Onions And How Long They Last In The Fridge
Caramelized onions are culinary gold. That sweet, rich flavor that transforms from the sharp taste of raw onions as they slowly cook until they are toasty brown, golden, and delicious, is priceless. Add them to burgers, dips, soups, steaks, salads, chicken, or pasta, and they change an ordinary dish into the extraordinary. They take some time and patience to cook, but if you are cooking up a large batch of your favorite foolproof caramelized onions to use throughout the week, you may wonder just how you need to store them so they retain their texture and taste.
Luckily, it's a fairly easy process. If you are storing them in the fridge, make certain you place them in an airtight container or plastic bag. Let them cool first so they don't end up a mushy mess from all the steamy condensation that can ensue if they are too warm when you seal them up. If you are using a plastic bag, be sure to push all the air out before you close it. They should keep for between three and five days.
Use your ice tray
The fridge isn't your only friend when it comes to preservation, as caramelized onions can also be frozen. If you plan to put them in the freezer, prep them properly so they do not become freezer-burned. There is no one right way to freeze them, it really depends on how you plan to use them. If you only use a small amount at a time, then use your ice trays to freeze your caramelized onions. Spoon them into the tray, let them freeze for three hours or overnight, and then pop them out into a freezer-safe, airtight container. You can then use them as needed.
If you tend to use large amounts of these golden babies — like to cover an entire pizza — then freeze them in a muffin tin. Line the pan with plastic wrap so they pop right out after they freeze, and you can store them the same way you do those that are made in an ice tray. Frozen, you can expect caramelized onions to last for about two months before they start to lose their taste and texture.