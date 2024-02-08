The Best Way To Store Caramelized Onions And How Long They Last In The Fridge

Caramelized onions are culinary gold. That sweet, rich flavor that transforms from the sharp taste of raw onions as they slowly cook until they are toasty brown, golden, and delicious, is priceless. Add them to burgers, dips, soups, steaks, salads, chicken, or pasta, and they change an ordinary dish into the extraordinary. They take some time and patience to cook, but if you are cooking up a large batch of your favorite foolproof caramelized onions to use throughout the week, you may wonder just how you need to store them so they retain their texture and taste.

Luckily, it's a fairly easy process. If you are storing them in the fridge, make certain you place them in an airtight container or plastic bag. Let them cool first so they don't end up a mushy mess from all the steamy condensation that can ensue if they are too warm when you seal them up. If you are using a plastic bag, be sure to push all the air out before you close it. They should keep for between three and five days.