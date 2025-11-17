Why Five Guys Is So Expensive Compared To Other Burger Chains

When the craving for a burger and fries strikes, you don't want to wait around for something fancy and over-the-top. You want it hot and delicious, you want it now, and you want it for a reasonable price. Fast food burger chains have typically delivered on this, but in recent years, getting that reliable burger on the cheap has been harder to come by.

Five Guys specifically has been called out for this repeatedly, especially after a picture of a receipt showing the cost of a bacon cheeseburger ($12.49), small fries ($5.19), and a soda ($2.89) for one person went viral on social media, which with sales tax included came in at a pricey $21.91.As long ago as 2010, Five Guys CEO Jerry Murrell attempted to justify the prices in an interview with Inc Magazine, noting that the price of food at the burger chain fluctuates purely based on margins.

"We raise our prices to reflect whatever our food costs are," he said. "So, if the mayonnaise guy triples his price, we pay triple for the mayonnaise!" If this is in fact the case, and Five Guys is raising prices based solely on the price of its ingredients, it checks out — cattle prices in the U.S. set record highs in August and September of 2025, and continue to climb. According to a September report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the price of beef and veal was up 14.7% compared to the same point in 2024.