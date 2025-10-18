Avoid Buying This Five Guys Menu Item Unless You Want To Overspend On Fast Food
There's nothing like a good burger. From wagyu to black bean, burgers of all kinds have been a staple entree for decades. It makes sense, then, why chains like Five Guys are so popular. The fast casual burger chain even won the 2025 Global Restaurant Leader of the Year award from Restaurant Business Magazine. Despite the accolades, however, the court of public opinion isn't completely sold on the value of Five Guys' burgers. In fact, our analysis of overpriced popular fast food items found that the Little Hamburger from Five Guys is especially overpriced.
When you think of the ideal hamburger or cheeseburger, you're likely envisioning a flavorful and filling meal. Although Five Guys' Little Hamburger may seem like a good option at an average price of $4.59, it's important to think about your meal from a holistic perspective. The Little Hamburger has one single beef patty, and it doesn't come with fries or a drink.
The Five Guys regular hamburger costs $1.80 more than the Little Hamburger at an average of $6.39, and it offers two patties in addition to the unlimited standard toppings you'd get with the smaller version. Plus, the burgers from Five Guys tend to reheat well if you can't finish them in one sitting. This is a much better deal in comparison, making the Little Hamburger an item you'll want to pass up next time you've got a hankering for a satisfying meal.
Some customers don't see the value, either
Five Guys has been a popular burger chain since its founding in 1986, but its menu prices have been a divisive topic over the years. Considering the company's promise to use burger and fry ingredients that are fresh and not frozen, some loyalists swear by the quality of a Five Guys meal. Others, however, have shared less of a favorable opinion online — especially when it comes to the value of the Little Hamburger at Five Guys.
In a Reddit thread posted in the community r/FastFood, a user by the name of Ayuhno shared their opinion about the Little Hamburger, writing that "The single patty isn't very substantial, though... I'd guess a 3-oz patty." This makes sense when you consider the small price jump to double the meat with a regular hamburger for less than $2 more.
Plenty of people online have also shared the general opinion that Five Guys is one of the most overpriced fast food chains, which adds an extra layer of consideration if you're stopping by to grab a bite. Facebook user Joelle Frances Garcia commented on a post in the group Columbus Foodies about Five Guys' prices, simply stating, "Gotta take out a loan to eat out at Five Guys lol 😂." Although a bit exaggerated for humor's sake, they don't seem to be alone in this opinion.