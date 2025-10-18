Avoid Buying This Five Guys Menu Item Unless You Want To Overspend On Fast Food

There's nothing like a good burger. From wagyu to black bean, burgers of all kinds have been a staple entree for decades. It makes sense, then, why chains like Five Guys are so popular. The fast casual burger chain even won the 2025 Global Restaurant Leader of the Year award from Restaurant Business Magazine. Despite the accolades, however, the court of public opinion isn't completely sold on the value of Five Guys' burgers. In fact, our analysis of overpriced popular fast food items found that the Little Hamburger from Five Guys is especially overpriced.

When you think of the ideal hamburger or cheeseburger, you're likely envisioning a flavorful and filling meal. Although Five Guys' Little Hamburger may seem like a good option at an average price of $4.59, it's important to think about your meal from a holistic perspective. The Little Hamburger has one single beef patty, and it doesn't come with fries or a drink.

The Five Guys regular hamburger costs $1.80 more than the Little Hamburger at an average of $6.39, and it offers two patties in addition to the unlimited standard toppings you'd get with the smaller version. Plus, the burgers from Five Guys tend to reheat well if you can't finish them in one sitting. This is a much better deal in comparison, making the Little Hamburger an item you'll want to pass up next time you've got a hankering for a satisfying meal.