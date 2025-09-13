6 Most Overpriced Fast Food Chains

Let's be honest, whatever you're in the market for, whether it's food or gas, the chances are it's not going to be as cheap as it used to be. In fact, in 2022, inflation reached its highest peak since the 1980s in the U.S., and many households are still struggling. And, just to make things even more frustrating, fast food has officially become an indulgence.

In 2024, LendingTree asked more than 2,000 Americans how they felt about fast food, and nearly 80% of them said they now see a quick burger or some nuggets from their local chain as a luxury. But the truth is, while prices are rising everywhere, some fast-food chains are certainly more expensive than others. Some have always been pricier, while others are guilty of hiking costs considerably in the last few years.

Next time you choose to indulge in a burger, fries, or some fried chicken, it might be good to prepare yourself for the bill. To help you out, we've rounded up some of the most overpriced fast-food chains in the fast-food industry.