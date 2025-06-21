Why Raising Cane's Was Projected To Fail (And How Its Chicken Fingers Prevailed)

Raising Cane's is now a fast food powerhouse, with more than 850 locations and a loyal fanbase that swears by its chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, buttery Texas toast, and signature Cane's Sauce. But when the idea first surfaced, few believed it could succeed — especially not with a menu this simple.

When Todd Graves pitched the idea of a chicken finger-only fast food restaurant after graduating from college, most people around him doubted the concept. He got support from business mentors, but family friends, community members, and even an LSU professor were skeptical. The business plan, presented in his business partner Craig Silvey's class, earned a B-minus — lowest in the class — not because the plan lacked detail, but because the professor thought a stripped-down chicken concept wouldn't fly.

The chain began in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where Graves had grown up surrounded by Cajun flavors and a passion for food. He loved cooking, worked in restaurants throughout college, and even managed kitchen duties at his fraternity house. It was there, while studying at the University of Georgia, that Graves started envisioning a restaurant built for students: a place that was affordable, fast, and consistently delicious. Graves knew the student crowd — what they craved after nights out, what they could afford, and how late they stayed up. He wanted to build something for them. The simplicity others saw as a flaw was, to him, the selling point — just quality chicken fingers, fries, toast, slaw, and a sauce that hit hard. He knew it could work, even if no one else did.