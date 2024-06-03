The Store-Bought BBQ Sauce That We're Keeping Beside The Grill All Summer

If you're planning a long summer of enjoying your favorite barbecued foods, we've got the perfect recommendation for a versatile sauce that works for almost any food you want to toss on the grill. After testing a huge range of barbecue sauces, one surprising, non-traditional option rose to the top of the list: Bachan's Original Japanese Barbecue Sauce. With a base that reminded us of teriyaki sauce, full of umami and sweetness, this sauce is balanced with just enough tomato paste to add body and a savory tang.

The reason this sauce works with so many foods is the light flavor profile, which results from the lack of heavy molasses and overabundance of tomato that some traditional smoky sauces lean on. This is an umami-packed soy sauce background enhanced with just enough garlic and ginger to add depth. The sauce is thin enough to pour, but can be built up in repeated brush strokes on the grill. The sauce works for red meats, but also more delicate flavors like seafood and veggies won't be lost under a layer of Bachan's.