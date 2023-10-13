Japanese-Style Grilling Reminds Us To Savor Simplicity

The sizzle and aroma of meat on the grill are irresistible. Around the world, meat is grilled in a myriad of ways, but none is more mouth-watering than the Japanese method known as yakiniku. The star of Japanese-style grilling is the meat itself, often premium beef cuts like ribeye or sirloin. Rather than relying on complex marinades, yakiniku opts for simplicity — a sprinkle of salt and pepper or a classic soy sauce-based marinade called tare is all that's needed. Even the specialty binchotan charcoal used is designed not to add flavors to the meat, in contrast to the intensely smoky American mesquite charcoals. This minimalist approach allows the natural richness of the meat to shine through.

One theory suggests that the origins of yakiniku can be traced back to the period just after World War II, when Koreans in Japan introduced their style of barbecuing meat. Enterprising Japanese chefs and restaurant owners began adapting Korean barbecue techniques to cater to local palates. Diners enjoyed the savory aroma of bite-sized pieces of meat cooked right at their tables, and the method soon found its way into home cooking as well. Yakiniku is both a social activity and a meal, intended to be shared with friends and family.