Are Five Guys' Fry Portions Shrinking? A Redditor Decided To Investigate

For the last few months, there has been a debate whether the portion sizes of Five Guys' once-famously generous fries have gotten smaller. This has come in partial response to the burger chain changing the way its fries are packaged, as it switched from the traditional cups to paper bags earlier this year. Five Guys said the switch had to do with the paper bags being biodegradable, thus reducing waste, and better preserving the fries. But customers alleged it papered over a decrease in portion sizes. This has irked customers weary of shrinkflation, especially since Five Guys is so expensive compared to other burger chains. One Redditor decided to investigate for themselves.

User c08306834 explained their process for testing Five Guy's fry portion sizes in a thread on the Fast Food subreddit. They ordered five delivery orders of large fries over the past few months, and weighed each in grams. They then compared that to Five Guy's stated size, which is 567 grams for a large on the company's nutrition facts. On average, the weight of their fry orders came in around the 400 grams, ranging from 470 grams to as low as 376 grams. That's 20% less than what the chain promises. Of course, the truth of this post cannot be independently verified, but it's in line with photos of fry servings and complaints from many customers over the last few months.