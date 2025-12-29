Are Five Guys' Fries Way Overhyped?

If you search around the internet you will find people, professional chefs even, who proclaim with their whole chest that Five Guys makes the best french fries in America. More than one person holds this view. While I firmly believe everyone is entitled to an opinion, having one and being right are not the same thing. I cannot, by any metric that can be used to rate french fries, justify the belief that Five Guys make the best ones. So, in my opinion, they are greasy, often undercooked, flaccid, soggy, underwhelming logs of wasted potato potential. They fall far behind almost every other fast food chain that offers fries. Are Five Guys fries overhyped? Absolutely. Anyone declaring them better than the worst is overhyping them.

As a potato connoisseur who has enjoyed this tuber in its myriad forms for many years, I like to think that if I am biased, it is toward the potato rather than away from it. It takes effort to make me not like a potato dish. I will happily eat a microwaved shepherd's pie. Cafeteria tater tots? Love them. Hash browns should be eaten three meals a day. Baked potatoes are basically perfect. And french fries are absolutely glorious when done correctly. The problem is that Five Guys doesn't cook them correctly.

French fries should be crispy on the outside and soft inside when they're finished cooking. At the very least, they should be dry. But because Five Guys fills paper bags with fries piled on top of each other, they steam themselves inside the bag. The result is a nightmare.