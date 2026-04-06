10 Overpriced Burger Chains That Aren't Worth It, According To Customers

It's no secret that food prices are out of control. The average price of butter has increased more than sixfold since 1970, and milk prices in the U.S. are among the highest in the world. While it's understandable that high costs are also getting passed on to restaurants that need to adjust pricing accordingly, that's led to once-affordable options suddenly handing customers sky-high bills. Burger chains have long been a nationwide option for a decent, fast meal at a reasonable price point, but even these stalwarts have been raising prices.

That's left consumers to lament that going through the drive-thru of their favorite fast food chain leaves them with a bill that's close to or higher than a meal at a sit-down restaurant. Some have sworn off fast food altogether because it's simply no longer worth it, while others rely on discounts via apps to bring down hefty price tags. Even those are disappearing, and when you add in concerns about quality and shrinkflation, you'll find a lot of people are upset at the state of the fast food world.

Let's talk about burger chains and take a look at some of them that have lost customers simply because once-loyal fans see them as overpriced and under-delivering. We headed out to Reddit to get in on the conversation about burger chains that are losing customers to find out why, and people aren't holding back.