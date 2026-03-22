The Average Price Of Butter Has Increased More Than Sixfold Since 1970
If you share a passion for rich, real, inimitable butter, it may be painful to consider that its price in the U.S. has increased more than sixfold since 1970. On average, a pound of butter in 1970 would cost the American consumer 86.6 cents (or 87 cents rounded up). Calculated from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, the average price of butter in the United States is 650.43% higher in 2026 than in 1970 (adjusted for inflation). The current national average price for one pound of salted, Grade AA butter is $3.18; if one were to spend that much on butter in 1970, that same amount of butter would have the value of $23.86 today.
Calculating from the average, the data would suggest butter has undergone an inflation rate of 3.66% per year, which is lower than the overall inflation rate. But the price of butter and other dairy staples is vulnerable to tremendous volatility. In June 2025, butter prices in the United States climbed to roughly $4.80, the highest in over a year. This was a reflection not just of domestic inflation, but mounting butter prices around the world, caused in part by a shrunken global milk supply, which pushed the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization's butter price index to its highest levels ever. Yet by September 2025, U.S. butter prices crashed to a three-year low, falling by 28% since that July, and raising concerns over what Bloomberg described as a "butter glut."
America's demand for butter grows as prices soar
Despite such dramatic fluctuations, America's appetite for butter seems to be rising. As revealed by recent data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, per capita butter consumption in 2024 reached an impressive 6.8 pounds. Speaking to the Wisconsin State Farmer, Wisconsin agriculture ambassador Sarah Hagenow commented that this record-breaking, 50-year high in the demand for butter "is only projected to grow as people reach for a pure, locally made, and carefully crafted product that adds flavor and decadence to every dish."
However, the rising cost of household basics such as butter has become an issue of growing salience in recent years, as many countries grapple with an escalating affordability crisis, and particularly with an estimated six million low-income Americans facing challenges in accessing food through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). According to the USDA Economic Research Service, 18.3 million U.S. households experienced food insecurity at some point in 2024, meaning that they were "uncertain of having or unable to acquire enough food to meet the needs of all their members because they had insufficient money or other resources for food." So, the next time you watch an unctuous yellow pat of butter add flavor to your stack of pancakes, bear in mind that it is a staple that some may not be able to afford regularly.