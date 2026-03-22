The Average Price Of Butter Has Increased More Than Sixfold Since 1970

If you share a passion for rich, real, inimitable butter, it may be painful to consider that its price in the U.S. has increased more than sixfold since 1970. On average, a pound of butter in 1970 would cost the American consumer 86.6 cents (or 87 cents rounded up). Calculated from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, the average price of butter in the United States is 650.43% higher in 2026 than in 1970 (adjusted for inflation). The current national average price for one pound of salted, Grade AA butter is $3.18; if one were to spend that much on butter in 1970, that same amount of butter would have the value of $23.86 today.

Calculating from the average, the data would suggest butter has undergone an inflation rate of 3.66% per year, which is lower than the overall inflation rate. But the price of butter and other dairy staples is vulnerable to tremendous volatility. In June 2025, butter prices in the United States climbed to roughly $4.80, the highest in over a year. This was a reflection not just of domestic inflation, but mounting butter prices around the world, caused in part by a shrunken global milk supply, which pushed the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization's butter price index to its highest levels ever. Yet by September 2025, U.S. butter prices crashed to a three-year low, falling by 28% since that July, and raising concerns over what Bloomberg described as a "butter glut."