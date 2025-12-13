Why Your Stack Of Pancakes Tastes So Bland, And The Chef-Approved Ingredients To Fix Them

Pancakes are a global favorite with unique recipes on every continent. Stateside, they're the fluffy stack of griddle cakes that we douse in maple syrup and butter. While pancakes' airy and light crumb is a huge part of their appeal, their flavor doesn't stand out as much. We interviewed Jeffrey Williams, Executive Chef at Willowsong, who admits, "The basic recipe is flour, sugar, a leavening agent, some oil, and a pinch of salt—so it's not heavy on flavor to begin with."

Consequently, he uses lemon zest and vanilla to jazz up the pancakes at Willowsong, providing an aromatic richness and bright zestiness to the mix. "I've also added cinnamon and bourbon in the past," he says. Spices are certainly the simple addition to take pancakes to the next level, and a pinch of cinnamon is the perfect pairing for vanilla.

Butter is another crucial ingredient that Chef Williams thinks no pancake batter should be without. We recommend adding melted butter to boxed pancake mix for an easy upgrade, but Chef Williams takes it a step further. "Butter typically doesn't impart too much flavor," he says, "but if you slightly brown the butter—meaning you toast the milk solids—it gives a really nice toasted, nutty flavor." Ultimately, Chef Williams' top three ingredients for pancakes are brown butter, vanilla, and sugar. However, he says, "The ingredient I'd use to bring it all together, though, would be a bit of flaked salt to enhance and brighten all of the flavors."