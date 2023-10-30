Melted Butter Brings That Boost Of Flavor That Boxed Pancakes Need

If you haven't added melted butter to your boxed pancake mix, your pancakes and your taste buds are missing out. These premade dry mixes generally contain flour, oil, milk, eggs, sugar, and a rising agent, and only require water to mix up. However, blending in a little melted butter is a game changer. This small addition can improve the taste, texture, and how your pancake fries and browns as it cooks.

Butter's raison d'être changes depending on how it's mixed, your other ingredients, and in what state you add it in — warm, cold, or melted. In its melted form, butter blends with other ingredients more readily than solid butter and adds richness to the taste. Melted butter offers nutty, sweet, and salty flavor elements to your mix that complement and enhance these flat cakes. The milk solids in butter also help with browning. As the pancakes cook, the butter is going to help them turn golden on the outside. That little bit of added fat will make them moist and fluffy, creating the perfect bite for your mouth.