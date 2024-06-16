A Cooking Instructor Offers 7 Tips You Need When Making Brown Butter

Brown butter is having a moment. Once found primarily in French cuisine, where it's known as beurre noisette, brown butter has made its way into a host of sweet and savory recipes ranging from mashed potatoes to gooey cake, and even scrambled eggs.

Butter is made up of three parts — water, fat, and milk solids. It's transformed into brown butter by melting it and continuing to cook it until the butter breaks down. The water evaporates away and the milk solids hit the bottom of the pan and begin to brown. In addition to developing a deep golden-brown color, the taste of brown butter also evolves into a deliciously rich and nutty flavor.

Melting butter sounds easy enough, and it is, but cooking the butter after it melts can be more difficult than it sounds. Butter burns quickly and milk solids burn even faster. As a cooking instructor, adding brown butter to a class menu was a surefire way to intimidate my students, because brown butter's reputation for being tricky to prepare preceded itself.

There are several steps you can take to make sure that you end up with brown butter instead of burnt butter. These tips will help you perfect your technique and level up your brown butter game.